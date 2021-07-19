Fargo women are trying to raise their mental health awareness in the clothing line





Fargo women have launched a clothing line aimed at removing the stigma surrounding mental illness and raising awareness of mental health. She suffered from anxiety and depression in high school and was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder from sixth grade, which she experienced directly. The 21-year-old woman, who now smiles easily and often, has come a long way. She earned a degree in Psychology from North Dakota State University and began working online to earn a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Her goal is to become a mental health counselor.





The line of clothing she is so passionate about has also influenced her feelings about herself and the community. Craig’s business not only provides T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, crew necks and loungewear created with the help of local artists, but also listens, supports and encourages people with mental illness. It also aims to stimulate conversations that make you feel like you are. What’s more, she donates 10% of all clothing sold each month to another nonprofit organization, one in five Americans with diagnosable mental health, or 43.8 million. Supporting adults. Since her website — createlight.org — was launched earlier this year, she has contributed to the National Alliance of Mental Illness Family, Active Mind, and Prosperity of the Imagination. She created a clothing brand that says, “There are so many people suffering from mental illness that I know people who are suffering from mental illness or who have lost their loved ones to mental illness.” Craig said mental illness continues to have “unlike physical health, the negative stigma that surrounds it.” As an example, she said that when someone broke, they often encountered sympathy and offers of help. If it was a mental illness, she said many just “turned away.” “Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said. “We just want to make as much light as possible out of the darkness.” The clothing line sends messages such as “be kind to yourself” and “it’s okay to feel”. Another message about clothing simply states that “mental health is healthy.” Craig said her business is working with “incredibly talented” local artists to create original artwork that appears in a variety of colorful clothing designs. She has worked with visual artists Addy Miller and Britta Anderson, as well as photographer and graphic designer Travis Beauchene. Working on Craig’s clothing line, and working with customers, artists, and the community “has had a very positive impact on my life,” she said. She wants her clothes line to play a small role in making the changes she wants to see. “I will continue to work to end the stigma surrounding mental illness,” she said. “That’s my passion.”

