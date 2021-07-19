Physicians publish official guidance on air pollution and the effects of wildfire smoke on pregnant people | Climate Change





New patient resources Warning of air pollution and wildfire smoke danger to pregnant people Alternatively, those planning a pregnancy were published by the Royal Australian Obstetrician-Gynecologist University (RANZCOG), which is considered the world’s first. Patients are warned not to be exposed to air pollution on busy roads, wildfire smoke, or indoor smoke from tobacco, smokeless fireplaces, incense, etc. Breakthrough documents explain that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy is critically associated with gestational diabetes, preterm birth, and growth restriction, but studies conducted in highly polluted countries , High blood pressure, miscarriage, and childbirth problems have also been shown to be associated. “Most suspended particles [such as PM2.5 or PM10] Although not directly toxic, it can be harmful because it causes a low-grade immune and stress response in the body. “ “These include increased inflammation, increased blood sugar levels, altered regulation of cardiac rhythm, vascular function, and blood coagulation regulation.” Dr. Christine Burnden, a Tasmanian-based obstetrician who helped RANZCOG prepare the document, said the information “actions in the form of regulation and climate change response to protect women are important. We hope it will serve as a wake-up call to policy makers and the general public. ” And their children. “ “We recognize that we cannot completely escape air pollution, and that some women have fewer options than others,” she said. Sign up every morning to receive top stories from Guardian Australia A pamphlet that studies in Australia acknowledge that low levels of daily exposure to air pollution can affect fetal growth also reduces risk, including the use of highly efficient particulate air. Outlines many actions that can be taken to (HEPA) Cleaners and apps that monitor air quality, wear masks, and recommend avoidance strategies such as not walking on busy roads during rush hours. According to Bernden, RANZCOG was the first to notice the lack of information available in 2020. “There are many concerns among pregnant women, and there has been much talk on social media about the potential risks of smoke during pregnancy, but there is really no resource to give details to women and caregivers. I found out, “she said. .. “We also want to reassure women that their impact on pregnancy is actually relatively small if they are healthy and take all possible steps to minimize exposure to pollution. I was thinking. “ Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia Performance Photo: Tim Roberts / Stone RF Thank you for your feedback. Mr. Bernden hopes that the pamphlet will raise awareness of various sources of air pollution about “not just wildfires that can affect pregnancy” and how to minimize this exposure. .. The publication of the pamphlet follows the report by the Australian Guardian. January And march This year’s Australian Public Health Message does not adequately inform or explain the risk of exposure to pregnant or planning pregnant patients and also outlines specific mitigation or minimization strategies. did not. “The article published in The Guardian did a great job of summarizing the available studies on air pollution and pregnancy and communicating it to the public when there was little else to do,” Burnden said. “The concerns expressed by women and healthcare professionals in response to these articles have made it clear to us that we need resources for women and healthcare professionals.”

