



Keeping the brain active later in life can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, by up to five years. A study published in Neurology found that cognition involving the retrieval and processing of information, such as reading books, magazines and newspapers, writing letters, playing card games, board games and checkers, solving puzzles, etc. Stimulation activity Add dementia-free time to the lives of older people.. The study involved 1,903 people (mean age 80 years), but had no dementia at the start of the study and no one was followed up and tested for up to 22 years. At that time, 457 participants developed Alzheimer’s disease. This occurred on average at age 94 for those who had the most brain-stimulating activity later in life, compared to those who developed Alzheimer’s disease at age 89, who had the least amount of cognitive activity. Alzheimer’s diseaseIs considered a degenerative brain disorder, affecting memory, thinking, and behavior, and the symptoms eventually become so severe that they interfere with daily work.About today 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 have the disease, two-thirds of whom are women, According to the Alzheimer’s Association. That number is expected to reach about 13 million by 2050, unless a way to prevent, cure, or delay the disease is found. Researchers have found that neither education nor cognitive activity early in life is associated with the age at which a person develops Alzheimer’s disease. Rather, what seems to make a difference is what you do later in life. And, as the story’s lead author said, “even in your 80’s,” the study tracked “it’s never too late to start a kind of cheap and accessible activity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/the-big-number-staying-mentally-active-as-you-grow-older-may-delay-onset-of-alzheimers-by-up-to-5-years/2021/07/16/0de5f59a-e581-11eb-a41e-c8442c213fa8_story.html

