COVID antibody levels remain high for at least 9 months after infection studies





London: Researchers have found that antibody levels remain high for nine months after infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. It was. Researchers at the University of Padua (Italy) and Imperial College London tested more than 85% of Italy’s Vo’3,000 residents for SARS-CoV-2 infection in February / March 2020, and in May. And for antibodies against the virus, November 2020. The team found that 98.8% of people infected in February / March showed detectable levels of antibodies in November, making no difference between those suffering from Covid-19 symptoms and those asymptomatic. I found. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications. In addition, all antibody types showed some decline between May and November, but the rate of attenuation varied, depending on tests to track antibody levels. The team also found cases of elevated antibody levels in some people. This suggests the possibility of viral reinfection and strengthens the immune system. “We found no evidence that there was a significant difference in antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, suggesting that the strength of the immune response does not depend on symptoms or severity of the infection. “We do,” said Ilaria Dorigatti, lead author of the MRC Center for Global. Infectious disease analysis in Imperial. “But our study shows that antibody levels can vary and are significantly different depending on the test used. This is due to the different tests and times of the population in different parts of the world. This means that care must be taken when comparing estimates of infection levels, “added Drigatti. The team also investigated the infection status of household members. They found that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 had about a quarter chance of passing the infection to their families, and most infections (79%) were caused by 20% of the infections. This finding confirms that there is a large difference in the number of secondary cases produced by infected individuals, the majority of infections do not produce any more infections, and the minority of infections produce a large number of infections. .. This is because behavioral factors are the key to epidemic control, and limiting the number of contacts and wearing masks, as well as physical distance, risks transmitting the disease, even in highly vaccinated populations. Researchers said it suggests that it remains important to reduce it.





