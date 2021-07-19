Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI





Cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The “average area” means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people.

The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.

Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays. Vaccines are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly. Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.

Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.

n window.vjConfigObject = window.vjConfigObject || {};n window.vjConfigObject[‘newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app’] = {“js”:true,”output”:{“wrapper”:”embed”},”name”:”newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”version”:”5.1.9″,”urlToOutputDir”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo”,”assetsPath”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/app-project-assets”,”includeName”:”app”,”language”:”english”,”textDirection”:”ltr”,”languageCode”:”en”,”metaCSP”:”default-src ‘none’;script-src ‘unsafe-inline’ ‘self’ *.local.bbc.co.uk:* news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk assets.wearehearken.com cdn.syndication.twimg.com connect.facebook.net emp.bbci.co.uk ems.wearehearken.com modules.wearehearken.com mybbcanalytics.files.bbci.co.uk nav.files.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com public.flourish.studio static.bbc.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk static.chartbeat.com static2.chartbeat.com www.bbc.co.uk www.instagram.com www.ons.gov.uk gnwebassets.api.bbc.com www.googleanalytics.com static.files.bbci.co.uk;img-src ‘self’ c.files.bbci.co.uk data: https://a1.api.bbc.co.uk i.ytimg.com ichef.bbci.co.uk logws1363.atihost.net news.bbcimg.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk newsimg.bbc.co.uk pbs.twimg.com ping.chartbeat.net platform.twitter.com r.bbci.co.uk syndication.twitter.com ton.twimg.com www.googleanalytics.com static.files.bbci.co.uk;font-src gel.files.bbci.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk wsdownloads.files.bbci.co.uk;style-src ‘self’ ‘unsafe-inline’ *.local.bbc.co.uk:* cdn.riddle.com flo.uri.sh news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com static.bbc.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk ton.twimg.com www.riddle.com;frame-src ‘self’ bbc001.carto.com bbc003.carto.com bbcmaps.carto.com cdn.riddle.com chartbeat.com emp.bbc.co.uk emp.bbc.com flo.uri.sh news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk personaltaxcalculator2.deloittecloud.co.uk platform.twitter.com public.flourish.studio static2.chartbeat.com syndication.twitter.com web.facebook.com www.bbc.co.uk www.facebook.com www.instagram.com www.ons.gov.uk www.riddle.com www.youtube.com;object-src ‘none’;worker-src ‘self’ blob:;manifest-src static.files.bbci.co.uk;connect-src ‘self’ wss://*.local.bbc.co.uk:* https://*.local.bbc.co.uk:* https://mybbc-analytics.files.bbci.co.uk cookieoven.api.bbc.co.uk cookieoven.api.bbc.com ems.wearehearken.com https://a1.api.bbc.co.uk locator-service.api.bbci.co.uk logws1363.atihost.net modules.wearehearken.com mybbcanalytics.files.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com search.api.bbci.co.uk search.api.bbci.com www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.com www.googleanalytics.com idcta.api.bbc.co.uk;child-src blob:;base-uri ‘none’;form-action ‘self’ platform.twitter.com syndication.twitter.com;upgrade-insecure-requests;”,”serviceName”:”news”,”serviceNameNative”:”News”,”AtiSiteStringTest”:”NEWS_PS_TEST”,”AtiSiteStringLive”:”NEWS_PS”,”AtiSiteStringExtraUkTest”:”NEWS_GNL_TEST”,”AtiSiteStringExtraUkLive”:”NEWS_GNL”,”AtiProducerString”:”NEWS”,”vocab”:{“noJS”:”A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.”,”title”:”How many cases, vaccinations and deaths in my area?”,”search_cta”:”Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out”,”search_submit_check”:”Please enter a valid Great Britain or Northern Ireland postcode”,”search_fail”:”Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out”,”search_no_data”:”No cases have been confirmed in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_cases”:”There are u003cb>[NumberOfCases] confirmed casesu003c/b> in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_deaths”:”In [PlaceName] there were u003cb>[NumberOfDeaths] coronavirus-related deathsu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]. In this area u003cb>[DeathsPercent]% of all deaths involved coronavirus u003c/b> between [WeekStart] and [WeekDate]”,”search_results_singular_case”:”There is u003cb>1 confirmed caseu003c/b> in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_singular_death”:”In [PlaceName] there was u003cb>[NumberOfDeaths] coronavirus-related deathu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]. In this area u003cb>[DeathsPercent]% of all deaths involved coronavirusu003c/b> between [WeekStart] and [WeekDate]”,”search_results_no_deaths”:”In [PlaceName] there were u003cb>no coronavirus-related deathsu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]”,”search_results_wales”:”Data by Welsh local authority is not currently available. There are u003cb>[NumberOfCases] confirmed casesu003c/b> in Wales”,”search_results_note”:”Note: Deaths include any death where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Death data updated weekly, cases updated daily.”,”search_placeholder”:”Eg ‘GU12 4AL'”,”uk_results”:”Across the UK, u003cb>[TotalTested] peopleu003c/b> have been tested so far. u003cb>[TotalCases]u003c/b> have tested positive.”,”source”:”Source: UK public health bodies, ONS, NRS and NISRA.”,”last_updated”:”Figures last updated [UpdatedOn]”,”find_out_more”:”Find out more about the [restrictions in your area](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54373904)”,”search_results_cases_new”:”total cases”,”search_results_singular_case_new”:”total case”,”search_results_deaths_new”:”coronavirus-related deaths”,”search_results_singular_death_new”:”coronavirus-related death”,”search_results_deaths_percentage”:”of all deaths involved coronavirus”,”search_results_note_cases”:”are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The "average area" means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people. u003cbr>The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.u003cbr>Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays.”,”search_results_note_deaths”:”are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.u003cbr>Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.”,”search_results_note_vaccines”:”are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly.”,”search_results_footnote”:”Source: NHS England, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, gov.uk dashboard. Wales updated weekly. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland updated weekdays.”,”search_results_cases_singular_per_100k”:”case per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_singular_cases_per_100k”:”case per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_per_100k”:”cases per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_week”:”cases in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_singular_week”:”case in the latest week”,”search_results_singular_cases_week”:”case in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_absolute_change”:”compared with the previous week”,”deaths-chart-heading”:”How the death rate has changed in your area”,”deaths-chart-sub-heading”:”Number of deaths per 100,000 people”,”cases-chart-heading”:”How cases have changed in your area”,”cases-chart-sub-heading”:”Number of cases per 100,000 people”,”deaths-legend-1″:”Normal range over past 5 years”,”deaths-legend-2″:”Deaths linked to coronavirus”,”deaths-legend-3″:”Other deaths”,”cases-legend-1″:”Daily cases per 100,000 people”,”cases-legend-2″:”Seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people”,”to”:”to”,”registered-to”:”registered to”,”avg-text”:”The average area in [NATION] had [NUMBER]*”,”local-cases-chart-heading”:”How the case rate has changed in your area”,”local-cases-chart-sub-heading”:”Daily cases per 100,000 people”,”weekly-chart-sub-heading”:”Weekly deaths per 100,000 people”,”local-age-chart-heading”:”Case rate by age in your area”,”local-age-chart-sub-heading”:”Seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000″,”age-legend-1″:”0-59 years”,”age-legend-2″:”60+”,”search_results_vaccines_regional”:”people in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_regional”:”person in [REGION] has had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_wales”:”vaccines have been given in [REGION] to [DATE] (includes first and second doses)”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_wales”:”vaccine has been given in [REGION] to [DATE] (includes first and second doses)”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_england”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_wales”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_scotland”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_ni”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”vaccines_read_more”:”Read more about vaccination rates in [LA_NAME]”,”footnote_expander_title”:”What do these charts show?”,”search_results_vaccines_second_regional”:”people have had the second dose”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_second_regional”:”person in [REGION] has had the second dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_england”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_wales”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_scotland”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_ni”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”new_geography_explanation”:”in [NEW_GEOGRAPHY], a new council area which replaces [OLD_GEOGRAPHY]”,”new_area_name_north_northamptonshire”:”North Northamptonshire”,”new_area_name_west_northamptonshire”:”West Northamptonshire”,”news_vj_search_lookup_button_label”:”Submit search”,”news_vj_search_lookup_min_chars”:”Type in {{num}} or more characters for results.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_no_results”:”No search results.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_one_result_available”:”1 result is available: {{suggestion}}.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_multiple_results_available”:”{{numberOfResults}} results are available.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_selected_result”:”{{suggestion}} is selected.”},”outputs”:[{“wrapper”:”embed”},{“wrapper”:”core”},{“wrapper”:”envelope”},{“wrapper”:”amp”},{“wrapper”:”news-app”},{“wrapper”:”full-width”},{“wrapper”:”syndication”,”photoCaption”:””,”photoURL”:””,”hyperlinkCallToAction”:”Click here to see the BBC interactive”},{“wrapper”:”facebook”,”height”:960,”withMargins”:”yes”},{“wrapper”:”applenews”,”photoCaption”:””,”photoURL”:””,”hyperlinkCallToAction”:”Click or tap here to see interactive content”}],”autoFixLintingErrors”:false,”polyfill”:false,”dynamicImports”:false,”failFast”:false,”includePath”:{“responsive”:true,”newsapps”:true,”app-image”:”https://placehold.it/640×360″,”app-clickable”:true,”amp-clickable”:true,”amp-image-height”:360,”amp-image-width”:640,”amp-image”:”https://placehold.it/640×360″,”app-image-alt-text”:”Click or tap here to see interactive content”},”languages”:[“english”],”destinationSection”:{“english”:”uk”},”uncompressedAppBudget”:”(1024 * 1000) * 0.5″,”meta”:{“title”:null,”images”:[{“thumbnail”:null}],”hasBeenDeployed”:true,”publication_date”:”Thu Mar 12 2020 11:04:07 GMT+0000 (Greenwich Mean Time)”,”last_modified”:”Wed Dec 16 2020 11:43:24 GMT+0000 (Greenwich Mean Time)”,”data_last_modified”:”Wed Jun 16 2021 15:25:58 GMT+0100 (British Summer Time)”,”keywords”:[“health”,”coronavirus”,”covid-19″,”nhs”],”locations”:{“regions”:[“england”,”northern ireland”,”scotland”,”wales”]}},”defaultPort”:1031,”usedPort”:1031,”shadowDom”:true,”projectNamespace”:”newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”outputDir”:”include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”includes”:{“app”:{“uuid”:”AYGShDn9″}},”pathToWrapperAssets”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed”,”pathToInclude”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app/embed”,”pathToWrapperAssetsToInclude”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app/embed”};nu003c/script>nu003clink rel=”stylesheet” href=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed/css/inline.css?/?v=5.1.9.202107121201″>nu003cdiv id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app” class=”bbc-news-vj-embed-wrapper”>n u003cdiv id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app-core-content”>n u003cdiv class=”mylookup gel-wrap” id=”mylookup”>n u003cdiv class=”gel-layout”>n u003cdiv class=”gel-layout__item gel-1/1″>n u003cp id=”no-js-msg”>n A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.n u003c/p>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”no-js”>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup” style=”display: none;”>n u003cdiv>n u003cdiv class=”my-lookup lookup-component”>n u003cdiv class=”top-banner”>n u003csvg aria-labelledby=”logo-title” class=”logo-title” width=”144″ height=”15″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg”>u003cg fill=”#FFF” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cpath d=”M8.702 2.628l.541 2.708h1.942l-.13-3.79A6.797 6.797 0 009.131.741 9.236 9.236 0 006.89.482c-1.033 0-1.973.167-2.819.503a6.084 6.084 0 00-2.176 1.447 6.598 6.598 0 00-1.4 2.24C.165 5.538 0 6.505 0 7.576c0 1.058.152 2.008.458 2.847.305.841.743 1.557 1.316 2.148a5.675 5.675 0 002.082 1.354c.816.311 1.734.467 2.754.467.884 0 1.702-.097 2.455-.29a8.71 8.71 0 002.176-.887v-2.017c-1.096.735-2.365 1.102-3.81 1.102-1.381 0-2.439-.429-3.173-1.288-.735-.859-1.102-2.098-1.102-3.716 0-1.058.152-1.963.457-2.717.305-.753.744-1.328 1.317-1.727.572-.398 1.263-.598 2.073-.598.684 0 1.251.125 1.699.374M21.754 13.887a6.068 6.068 0 002.166-1.437c.598-.622 1.055-1.378 1.372-2.27.317-.889.477-1.881.477-2.978 0-1.418-.25-2.628-.747-3.63-.498-1.002-1.221-1.769-2.166-2.297C21.909.745 20.77.48 19.439.48c-1.06 0-2.011.167-2.858.505a6.06 6.06 0 00-2.166 1.436 6.288 6.288 0 00-1.372 2.26c-.317.884-.477 1.88-.477 2.987 0 1.42.25 2.63.748 3.633.498 1.002 1.219 1.768 2.166 2.296.946.53 2.085.793 3.417.793 1.058 0 2.01-.168 2.857-.504m-.01-10.335c.579.865.868 2.113.868 3.744 0 1.718-.304 3.035-.915 3.95-.61.915-1.481 1.371-2.614 1.371-1.082 0-1.913-.432-2.492-1.297-.58-.866-.868-2.113-.868-3.744 0-1.717.304-3.034.915-3.948.609-.916 1.48-1.373 2.614-1.373 1.083 0 1.913.433 2.492 1.297M32.564 12.58l-1.362-.112V8.995h1.306c.087 0 .178-.003.271-.009.094-.007.183-.01.271-.01.336.548.672 1.118 1.008 1.71a136.697 136.697 0 011.886 3.425h3.697v-1.53l-1.177-.094a91.082 91.082 0 00-2.725-4.351c1.668-.61 2.502-1.755 2.502-3.435 0-1.332-.457-2.322-1.372-2.97-.915-.647-2.319-.97-4.21-.97h-5.77v1.531l1.363.112v10.064l-1.364.112v1.531h5.676v-1.53zm-.709-10.102c.2-.012.398-.018.598-.018.945 0 1.631.193 2.053.578.423.387.635.972.635 1.756 0 1.656-.915 2.483-2.745 2.483h-1.194V2.553c.236-.037.454-.062.653-.075zM49.389 13.887a6.068 6.068 0 002.165-1.437c.599-.622 1.055-1.378 1.372-2.27.317-.889.477-1.881.477-2.978 0-1.418-.25-2.628-.746-3.63-.498-1.002-1.221-1.769-2.166-2.297-.947-.53-2.085-.794-3.417-.794-1.06 0-2.011.167-2.858.505a6.06 6.06 0 00-2.166 1.436 6.288 6.288 0 00-1.372 2.26c-.317.884-.477 1.88-.477 2.987 0 1.42.25 2.63.748 3.633.498 1.002 1.218 1.768 2.166 2.296.945.53 2.084.793 3.416.793 1.059 0 2.01-.168 2.858-.504m-.01-10.335c.579.865.867 2.113.867 3.744 0 1.718-.303 3.035-.915 3.95-.609.915-1.48 1.371-2.614 1.371-1.081 0-1.913-.432-2.492-1.297-.578-.866-.867-2.113-.867-3.744 0-1.717.303-3.034.915-3.948.608-.916 1.48-1.373 2.613-1.373 1.083 0 1.913.433 2.492 1.297M59.62 12.58l-1.362-.187V3.991a259.586 259.586 0 012.109 3.202 354.858 354.858 0 014.37 6.918h2.689V2.478l1.325-.186V.762h-4.742v1.53l1.363.186v7.563a259.855 259.855 0 00-2.98-4.733A545.745 545.745 0 0059.435.761H54.84v1.531l1.363.112v9.99l-1.363.186v1.531h4.78v-1.53zM74.073 3.142a135.59 135.59 0 00-.934 2.222c-.298.728-.594 1.463-.887 2.203-.292.74-.594 1.51-.906 2.306a205.8 205.8 0 00-.97 2.54l-1.214.167v1.532h4.836V12.58l-1.363-.167c.125-.361.254-.726.392-1.093.137-.367.274-.737.41-1.111h5.155c.286.797.553 1.557.802 2.278l-1.363.093v1.532h5.789V12.58l-1.214-.093c-.337-.871-.654-1.696-.953-2.474-.298-.778-.594-1.534-.887-2.268a337.86 337.86 0 00-1.82-4.482c-.324-.784-.672-1.618-1.046-2.502h-2.819c-.349.834-.685 1.628-1.008 2.38m.979 2.83l.981-2.465c.336.822.666 1.653.99 2.492.323.84.635 1.665.934 2.475h-3.865c.31-.834.631-1.668.96-2.502M93.23 8.286a314.613 314.613 0 002.24-5.826l1.214-.168V.761h-4.836v1.531l1.363.168a179.793 179.793 0 01-3.267 8.795 296.321 296.321 0 01-1.68-4.491c-.549-1.5-1.065-2.959-1.55-4.378l1.363-.094V.761h-5.789v1.531l1.213.094a265.934 265.934 0 002.195 5.816 238.81 238.81 0 002.4 5.91h2.744c.833-1.967 1.63-3.909 2.39-5.826zm10.456-5.994V.761h-5.714v1.531l1.363.112v10.065l-1.363.111v1.532h5.714V12.58l-1.363-.111V2.404l1.363-.112zm7.618 10.288l-1.362-.111V8.995h1.307c.086 0 .177-.002.27-.009a4.25 4.25 0 01.271-.009c.336.548.672 1.117 1.008 1.708a143.865 143.865 0 011.886 3.427h3.697V12.58l-1.176-.093a91.037 91.037 0 00-2.726-4.35c1.668-.61 2.502-1.756 2.502-3.436 0-1.332-.458-2.322-1.372-2.969-.915-.647-2.319-.971-4.21-.971h-5.77v1.531l1.363.112v10.065l-1.364.111v1.532h5.676V12.58zm-.709-10.101a9.95 9.95 0 01.598-.019c.945 0 1.63.193 2.054.579.422.386.634.971.634 1.755 0 1.656-.915 2.484-2.745 2.484h-1.194V2.554c.236-.038.454-.062.653-.075zM129.79 13.029c.946-.91 1.42-2.21 1.42-3.902V2.479l1.325-.186V.76h-4.742v1.532l1.363.186v6.573c0 1.083-.26 1.91-.775 2.483-.517.573-1.261.859-2.232.859-.946 0-1.677-.28-2.193-.84-.518-.56-.775-1.351-.775-2.372V2.404l1.363-.111V.76h-5.714v1.532l1.363.11v7.003c0 1.046.218 1.939.654 2.68.435.74 1.064 1.31 1.885 1.709.822.398 1.812.597 2.969.597 1.78 0 3.144-.454 4.09-1.363M141.46 13.887c.797-.335 1.41-.824 1.84-1.466.43-.64.644-1.402.644-2.287 0-.56-.078-1.055-.233-1.484a2.822 2.822 0 00-.747-1.12c-.343-.317-.791-.599-1.345-.84-.554-.244-1.23-.459-2.025-.645a13.553 13.553 0 01-1.27-.364c-.337-.119-.601-.252-.794-.402a1.181 1.181 0 01-.401-.522 2.01 2.01 0 01-.112-.71c0-.56.206-1.004.616-1.334.41-.33.977-.496 1.699-.496.374 0 .706.026.999.075.292.05.569.138.83.262l.412 2.09h1.923l-.112-3.304a9.348 9.348 0 00-1.998-.654 10.444 10.444 0 00-2.091-.206c-1.046 0-1.958.172-2.735.514-.78.343-1.38.821-1.802 1.437-.424.617-.635 1.349-.635 2.196 0 .548.077 1.027.234 1.437.155.41.397.774.727 1.093.33.316.766.593 1.308.83.54.236 1.204.448 1.988.634.672.162 1.198.335 1.578.514.379.181.647.396.803.645.155.248.233.56.233.934 0 .596-.221 1.067-.663 1.409-.442.343-1.05.514-1.82.514-.437 0-.828-.035-1.177-.104a4.072 4.072 0 01-.99-.325l-.43-2.204h-1.96l.112 3.492a9.746 9.746 0 002.1.671c.74.15 1.542.225 2.4.225 1.133 0 2.098-.168 2.895-.505″/>u003c/g>u003c/svg>n n u003csvg aria-hidden=”true” class=”logo-image” width=”33″ height=”33″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cdefs>u003cpath id=”a” d=”M.032.049h3.335v3.35H.032z”/>u003cpath id=”c” d=”M.298.646h3.34V4H.297z”/>u003c/defs>u003cg fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cpath d=”M22.511 4.016a2.294 2.294 0 01-1.399-.618l-.854 2.391c.441.163.871.348 1.284.561l.97-2.334zM3.457 20.342c.279.334.47.75.528 1.206l2.135-.882a10.8 10.8 0 01-.363-1.023l-2.3.699zM21.761 28.931l-.92-2.186c-.327.14-.66.261-1 .37l.716 2.287a2.284 2.284 0 011.204-.47″ fill=”#FFF”/>u003cg transform=”translate(21 -.049)”>u003cmask id=”b” fill=”#fff”>u003cuse xlink:href=”#a”/>u003c/mask>u003cpath d=”M1.7 3.4c.03 0 .06 0 .09-.007h.004a1.664 1.664 0 001.573-1.668C3.367.802 2.62.049 1.7.049.778.049.032.802.032 1.725c0 .378.124.729.336 1.009A1.66 1.66 0 001.7 3.4″ fill=”#FFF” mask=”url(#b)”/>u003c/g>u003cg transform=”translate(20 28.951)”>u003cmask id=”d” fill=”#fff”>u003cuse xlink:href=”#c”/>u003c/mask>u003cpath d=”M2.043.65c-.026-.004-.05-.004-.077-.004-.464 0-.884.192-1.187.503A1.677 1.677 0 001.966 4 1.676 1.676 0 002.043.65″ fill=”#FFF” mask=”url(#d)”/>u003c/g>u003cpath d=”M2.73 20.564a1.654 1.654 0 00-1.062-.38 1.675 1.675 0 000 3.35c.92 0 1.667-.754 1.667-1.676 0-.014 0-.027-.002-.04a1.678 1.678 0 00-.603-1.254M3.827 12.67c.219 0 .42-.067.585-.182a1.046 1.046 0 00.376-1.243 1.042 1.042 0 00-.961-.656 1.041 1.041 0 000 2.081M13.063 29.37a1.036 1.036 0 00-1.181-.777h-.003a1.04 1.04 0 00.178 2.064 1.038 1.038 0 001.006-1.284v-.003zM19.895 24.5a8.643 8.643 0 01-3.419.699 8.773 8.773 0 01-2.24-.29 8.828 8.828 0 01-6.156-5.972h-.003a8.757 8.757 0 01-.377-2.554c0-.943.148-1.848.424-2.7.086-.283.195-.563.316-.833a8.712 8.712 0 012.36-3.183 8.727 8.727 0 019.421-1.26l-.215.457a7.509 7.509 0 00-.736-.304 8.121 8.121 0 00-2.794-.487 8.294 8.294 0 00-2.478.382 8.182 8.182 0 00-2.872 1.598 7.705 7.705 0 00-.733.702 8.374 8.374 0 00-1.792 3.084 8.268 8.268 0 00-.396 2.544c0 .838.124 1.645.356 2.408.073.257.164.507.269.753a8.295 8.295 0 004.72 4.608c.266.105.535.192.814.264a8.084 8.084 0 002.112.276 8.17 8.17 0 003.224-.658 8.327 8.327 0 005.047-7.651v-.095a7.427 7.427 0 00-.037-.685 8.175 8.175 0 00-.232-1.332l.487-.128a8.732 8.732 0 01.286 2.139v.1c0 .795-.104 1.56-.302 2.29a8.824 8.824 0 01-5.054 5.827zm-2.004-12.32a.915.915 0 01.908-.911.914.914 0 010 1.824.894.894 0 01-.488-.142.936.936 0 01-.403-.581s.004-.003 0-.007a1.08 1.08 0 01-.017-.182zm4.442 1.977a1.657 1.657 0 01.494 2.152c-.027.057-.064.11-.101.165a1.65 1.65 0 01-2.307.399 1.615 1.615 0 01-.477-.531 1.667 1.667 0 01.081-1.79 1.653 1.653 0 012.31-.395zm4.633 5.063l-.326-.088c.238-.875.363-1.797.363-2.75v-.121l.336-.003.336-.004 1.349-.016a1.665 1.665 0 01-.091-1.034l-1.308.125-.333.03-.335.03a10.665 10.665 0 00-.731-3 3.177 3.177 0 01-1.822.575c-1.765 0-3.204-1.445-3.204-3.222 0-.888.359-1.692.938-2.273a10.303 10.303 0 00-.857-.493 10.418 10.418 0 00-4.805-1.169c-.733 0-1.446.074-2.136.219l-.067-.331-.067-.331-.181-.885a1.664 1.664 0 01-1.201.233l.293.936.1.32.101.325a10.508 10.508 0 00-3.652 2.03l-.221-.26-.212-.253-1.856-2.196a2.738 2.738 0 01-1.19 1.247l2.054 1.905.246.226.249.23a10.49 10.49 0 00-1.904 2.922l-.309-.136-.306-.134-.686-.301c.004.02.004.037.004.057 0 .415-.149.794-.391 1.09l.67.22.315.102.324.105a10.582 10.582 0 00-.505 3.236 10.587 10.587 0 00.79 4.026 10.622 10.622 0 006.015 5.867l-.121.318-.117.314-.374.997c.461.02.871.226 1.164.544l.313-1.186.084-.328h.003l.085-.328c.856.23 1.757.352 2.686.352 1.103 0 2.165-.172 3.163-.49.32-.098.633-.216.942-.344a10.639 10.639 0 005.773-6.084l.316.115v.003l.317.115 1.99.737c.064-.42.242-.798.497-1.112l-2.182-.591-.326-.088zM31.284 19.713c-.403 0-.777.146-1.066.385a1.682 1.682 0 00-.602 1.29c0 .926.746 1.676 1.668 1.676.918 0 1.667-.75 1.667-1.676 0-.925-.75-1.675-1.667-1.675M29.793 16.227c.283.358.78.497 1.218.304a1.036 1.036 0 00.534-1.371 1.035 1.035 0 00-1.883-.028v.004c-.124.26-.138.57-.014.858a.902.902 0 00.145.233M12.572 3.898a1 1 0 00.552.166c.292 0 .557-.123.746-.322a1.039 1.039 0 00-.746-1.76c-.57 0-1.032.467-1.032 1.041 0 .368.19.696.48.875M5.649 6.364a2.065 2.065 0 001.319-1.923 2.06 2.06 0 00-2.052-2.06 2.06 2.06 0 00-2.051 2.06 2.06 2.06 0 002.05 2.061c.26 0 .506-.047.734-.138z” fill=”#FFF”/>u003cpath d=”M22.838 7.965a2.372 2.372 0 00-.797 1.777 2.372 2.372 0 002.363 2.378 2.338 2.338 0 001.722-.75c.088-.088.16-.183.228-.284.263-.381.417-.848.417-1.344a2.373 2.373 0 00-2.367-2.378 2.32 2.32 0 00-1.566.6z” fill=”#FFF”/>u003c/g>u003c/svg>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-header”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-header__headings”>n u003ch2>How many cases, vaccinations and deaths in my area?u003c/h2>n u003cp>Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find outu003c/p>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv id=”lookup-container” class=”lookup-container”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup__results”>n u003cdiv id=”lookup-results” class=”lookup-results-box”>n u003ch2 class=”place-name”>u003c/h2>n u003cp class=”find-out-more”>u003c/p>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases-per-100k”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-week-cases”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases-absolute-change”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-deaths”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-vaccines-percentage”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”progress-bar progress-bar–vaccines lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”progress”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-second-doses-percentage”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”progress-bar progress-bar–second-doses lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”progress”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation” class=”ebon”>n u003cdiv class=”cases-container”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-cases-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-age-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-footnote”>Source: NHS England, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, gov.uk dashboard. Wales updated weekly. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland updated weekdays.u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-deaths-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-notes”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-expander”>u003cdetails class=”expander__details” data-header=”footnote_expander” id = “footnote_expander” tabIndex=”0″ >n u003csummary class=”expander__summary”>n u003cspan class=”expander__summary-name” tabindex=”0″>What do these charts show?u003c/span>n u003cimg class=”expander__summary-chevron” src=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/app-project-assets/img/chevron.svg” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />n u003c/summary>n u003cdiv class=”expander__content”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note cases”>u003cspan>Casesu003c/span> are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The "average area" means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people. u003cbr>The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.u003cbr>Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays.u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note vaccines”>u003cspan>Vaccinesu003c/span> are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly.u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note deaths”>u003cspan>Deathsu003c/span> are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.u003cbr>Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/details>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup__results–has-no-results”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cstyle id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app-inline-css”>n @font-face{font-family:’ReithSerif’;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff”) format(“woff”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.eot”) format(“eot”)}@-moz-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-moz-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-moz-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@-webkit-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-webkit-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-webkit-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@-ms-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-ms-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-ms-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@keyframes gel-spin{0%{transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{transform:rotate(360deg)}}.bbc-news-visual-journalism-loading-spinner{display:block;margin:8px auto;width:32px;height:32px;max-width:32px;fill:#323232;-webkit-animation-name:gel-spin;-webkit-animation-duration:1s;-webkit-animation-iteration-count:infinite;-webkit-animation-timing-function:linear;-moz-animation-name:gel-spin;-moz-animation-duration:1s;-moz-animation-iteration-count:infinite;-moz-animation-timing-function:linear;animation-name:gel-spin;animation-duration:1s;animation-iteration-count:infinite;animation-timing-function:linear}[email protected]{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Rg.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Rg.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_It.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_It.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Bd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Bd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_BdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_BdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Lt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Lt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_LtIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_LtIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Md.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Md.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_MdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_MdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Rg.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Rg.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_It.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_It.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Bd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Bd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_BdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_BdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Lt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Lt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_LtIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_LtIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Md.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Md.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_MdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_MdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}nnu003c/style>nnu003cscript>n (function(){nnfunction cutsTheMustard() {n return (n document.implementation.hasFeature(‘http://www.w3.org/TR/SVG11/feature#BasicStructure’, ‘1.1’) &&n ‘querySelector’ in document &&n ‘localStorage’ in window &&n ‘addEventListener’ in window &&n ‘MutationObserver’ in window // not supported in IE9 & IE10n );n}nn if (cutsTheMustard()) {n function initEmbed() {n require([‘https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed/js/embed-init.js?/?v=5.1.9.202107121201’], function (initFullFatApplication) {n initFullFatApplication(vjConfigObject[‘newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app’]);n });n }nn if (typeof require === ‘undefined’) {n var headTag = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0],n requireTag = document.createElement(‘script’);n requireTag.type=”text/javascript”;n requireTag.src=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/vjassets/js/vendor/require-2.1.20b.min.js”;n requireTag.onload = initEmbed;n headTag.appendChild(requireTag);n } else {n initEmbed();n }nn }n else if (window.require) {n require([‘istats-1’], function (istats) {n istats.log(‘browser does not cut the mustard’, ‘newsspec-nonuser’);n });n } })();nu003c/script>n”,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”copyright”:null,”height”:57.614403600900225,”width”:1536,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1536/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”copyright”:null,”height”:100,”width”:976,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,179 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,179 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 285,530 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 285,530 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”One hundred and one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is up from 91 on Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”One hundred and one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is up from 91 on Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty patients are in intensive care units – that number is down two from Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty patients are in intensive care units – that number is down two from Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:45 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:45 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}]}},”contributor”:null,”blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Northern Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the past 28 days.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the past 28 days.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,163.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,163.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,776 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,776 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 140,322 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 140,322 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are currently 109 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are currently 109 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”This compares to 92 inpatients on Friday – the most recently day for when hospital figures are available. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”This compares to 92 inpatients on Friday – the most recently day for when hospital figures are available. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are seven patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three of whom are on ventilators – that is up from two ICU patients on Friday, one of whom was ventilated.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are seven patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three of whom are on ventilators – that is up from two ICU patients on Friday, one of whom was ventilated.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 14:00 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 14:00 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,168,431 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,168,431 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 1,185,869 were first doses and 982,562 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 1,185,869 were first doses and 982,562 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:00 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:00 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”include”,”model”:{“href”:”/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app?responsive=true&newsapps=true&app-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-clickable=true&-clickable=true&-image-height=360&-image-width=640&-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-image-alt-text=Click%20or%20tap%20here%20to%20see%20interactive%20content?cachebust=16072021″,”html”:””,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Republic of Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,179 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,179 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 285,530 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 285,530 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”One hundred and one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is up from 91 on Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”One hundred and one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is up from 91 on Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty patients are in intensive care units – that number is down two from Sunday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty patients are in intensive care units – that number is down two from Sunday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:45 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 19 July at 17:45 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}],”seeAlsos”:[],”relatedUrls”:[],”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=topStories&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Top%20Stories&showFirstSummary=true&showTimestamp=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”topStories”,”sectionHeader”:”Top Stories”,”showFirstSummary”:true,”showTimestamp”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57889981″,”timestamp”:1626704731000,”summary”:”The UK, US and EU have accused China of carrying out an attack on Microsoft Exchange email servers.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”A Microsoft sign in Los Angeles (file pic)”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1134E/production/_119487407_hi068438660.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1134E/production/_119487407_hi068438660.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”2 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Global shares slide amid Covid fears”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57885183″,”timestamp”:1626711964000,”summary”:”Stock markets in the UK, the US and Europe fall on concerns that rising cases may impede a recovery.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Stock image of market trader”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10C01/production/_119490686_whatsubject.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10C01/production/_119490686_whatsubject.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”44 minutes ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Germany rejects criticism over flood warnings”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57890650″,”timestamp”:1626708126000,”summary”:”As the flood risks ease, questions are raised whether the high death toll could have been avoided.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Damaged road in Altenahr”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1A84/production/_119488760_mediaitem119488759.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1A84/production/_119488760_mediaitem119488759.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 hour ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&enableDotcomAds=false&id=features&insertAdSlotAtIndex=3&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Features&showImage=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”features”,”sectionHeader”:”Features”,”showImage”:true,”insertAdSlotAtIndex”:3,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”,”enableDotcomAds”:false},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Iranian athletes defy threats to back Olympic ban”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-57839521″,”timestamp”:1626651561000,”summary”:”Olympics organisers are being urged to investigate allegations of threats, discrimination and abuse.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Mahdi Jafargholizadeh”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11431/production/_119450707_iranianathletepic2.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/11431/production/_119450707_iranianathletepic2.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”17 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Lex Gillette: Record-breaking blind long jumper”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/disability-57851104″,”timestamp”:1626649372000,”summary”:”With the support of his sighted guide, the four-time Paralympic medallist hopes to win gold in Tokyo.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”Lex Gillette landing in the sand from a long jump”,”height”:575,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/F48A/production/_119420626_p09phgxs.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/F48A/production/_119420626_p09phgxs.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”18 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Is China’s vaccine success waning in Asia?”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-57845644″,”timestamp”:1626651804000,”summary”:”Thailand and Indonesia’s switch to other Covid jabs has raised questions about Chinese vaccines.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”An Indonesian student reacts as he receives his first dose of China”s Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a high school, as the cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, 1 July 2021.”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9B51/production/_119416793_mediaitem119416736.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9B51/production/_119416793_mediaitem119416736.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”17 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Five reasons why Nigerians don’t feel safe”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-57860993″,”timestamp”:1626652000000,”summary”:”Almost every part of Nigeria is facing a security crisis – from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”A woman cries as the casket of a relative is brought to Ibrahim Babanginda Square in the Benue State capital Makurdi, on January 11, 2018, during a funeral service for scores who died following clashes between Fulani herdsmen and natives of Guma and Logo districts.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/6B2B/production/_119453472_nigeriacry.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/6B2B/production/_119453472_nigeriacry.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”17 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Living on a highway in protest”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-57863658″,”timestamp”:1626651311000,”summary”:”Seven months on, farmers are still striking against contentious new laws outside the national capital.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”An Indian farmer at the ongoing protest in Delhi.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9ACC/production/_119482693_p09pmp45.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9ACC/production/_119482693_p09pmp45.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”17 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Using plastic waste to help solve sand shortages”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57832425″,”timestamp”:1626649605000,”summary”:”With construction sand in short supply crushed plastic is being used as an alternative.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Sand being extracted from a river in Thailand”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/112A8/production/_119421307_gettyimages-1224973115.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/112A8/production/_119421307_gettyimages-1224973115.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”18 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Under the skin of OnlyFans”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57269939″,”timestamp”:1626478614000,”summary”:”A BBC investigation reveals concerns about how the site, known for porn, is structured and moderated.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Victoria”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/14465/production/_119454038_3super_promo_new_safe_zone.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/14465/production/_119454038_3super_promo_new_safe_zone.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”2 days ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”The incredible ‘Frozen Zoo’ bringing animals back from extinction”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/reel/video/p09nxnxj/inside-the-frozen-zoo-bringing-animals-back-from-extinction”,”timestamp”:1626435989000,”summary”:””,”image”:{“alt”:”San Diego”,”height”:1080,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/4781/production/_119450381_aerialfrozenzoo.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/4781/production/_119450381_aerialfrozenzoo.jpg”,”width”:1920},”timestampRelative”:”3 days ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=elsewhere&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Elsewhere%20on%20the%20BBC&showImage=true&showSummary=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”elsewhere”,”sectionHeader”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”,”showImage”:true,”showSummary”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Football phrases”},”url”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/51MWxHsTD7YhW4gTWWtPvKf/end-to-end-with-15-football-phrases-from-around-the-world?intc_type=promo&intc_location=news&intc_campaign=fifteenfootballphrases_article&intc_linkname=radio4_sm_mid_c3″,”timestamp”:1530807531000,”summary”:”15 sayings from around the world”,”image”:{“alt”:”football being kicked on a field – Vauxhall image blurred in the background.”,”height”:351,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”width”:624},”timestampRelative”:”5 July 2018″}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&expiresInMs=3600000&id=mostRead&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Most%20Read”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”mostRead”,”sectionHeader”:”Most Read”,”expiresInMs”:3600000,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“id”:”65b3cdd1-511f-473e-901f-cffaea1f7a65″,”count”:1316,”rank”:1,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:65b3cdd1-511f-473e-901f-cffaea1f7a65″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Global shares slide amid Covid fears”,”headline”:”Global shares slide amid Covid economic recovery fears”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57885183″,”timestamp”:1626711964000,”summary”:”Stock markets in the UK, the US and Europe fall on concerns that rising cases may impede a recovery.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Stock image of market trader”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10C01/production/_119490686_whatsubject.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10C01/production/_119490686_whatsubject.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”44 minutes ago”},{“id”:”c4d848d8-b88c-4a08-a6ce-ce3e446d304b”,”count”:1308,”rank”:2,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:c4d848d8-b88c-4a08-a6ce-ce3e446d304b”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft”,”headline”:”China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft Exchange servers”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57889981″,”timestamp”:1626704731000,”summary”:”The UK, US and EU have accused China of carrying out an attack on Microsoft Exchange email servers.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”A Microsoft sign in Los Angeles (file pic)”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1134E/production/_119487407_hi068438660.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1134E/production/_119487407_hi068438660.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”2 hours ago”},{“id”:”70c8d79e-2d02-45b3-88e4-a53baedefcd1″,”count”:1038,”rank”:3,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:70c8d79e-2d02-45b3-88e4-a53baedefcd1″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Australia deports Hopkins over quarantine boast”,”headline”:”Katie Hopkins deported from Australia over quarantine rules”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-australia-57883692″,”timestamp”:1626697486000,”summary”:”Katie Hopkins – a far-right British commentator – bragged about plans to break isolation rules.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Katie Hopkins”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C81C/production/_119482215_7ebbf196-9494-41b4-97eb-614f287d5b41.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C81C/production/_119482215_7ebbf196-9494-41b4-97eb-614f287d5b41.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”4 hours ago”},{“id”:”cb880c59-cc75-4fc2-88c5-48c6c9f1be76″,”count”:936,”rank”:4,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:cb880c59-cc75-4fc2-88c5-48c6c9f1be76″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Olympic composer quits after bullying past emerges”,”headline”:”Tokyo Olympics: Composer Keigo Oyamada resigns over bullying at school”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-57891364″,”timestamp”:1626706032000,”summary”:”Keigo Oyamada resigned after it came out that he bullied disabled classmates and boasted about it.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Keigo Oyamada. File photo”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/13F18/production/_119488618_gettyimages-452277482.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/13F18/production/_119488618_gettyimages-452277482.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”2 hours ago”},{“id”:”2eb80382-9665-423e-a77b-99f787e64e4d”,”count”:643,”rank”:5,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:2eb80382-9665-423e-a77b-99f787e64e4d”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Germany rejects criticism over flood warnings”,”headline”:”Germany floods: Government rejects criticism over flood warnings”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57890650″,”timestamp”:1626708126000,”summary”:”As the flood risks ease, questions are raised whether the high death toll could have been avoided.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Damaged road in Altenahr”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1A84/production/_119488760_mediaitem119488759.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1A84/production/_119488760_mediaitem119488759.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 hour ago”},{“id”:”f19be25c-f981-4fc0-a5c1-79aee08f2163″,”count”:568,”rank”:6,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:f19be25c-f981-4fc0-a5c1-79aee08f2163″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Zoom bets billions on home working continuing”,”headline”:”Zoom bets billions on home working continuing in Five9 deal”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57893155″,”timestamp”:1626713072000,”summary”:”The firm announces a $14.7bn (£10.7bn) deal to buy Five9, a cloud-based call operator.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Man working from home on a laptop.”,”height”:1152,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/5AE2/production/_119466232_gettyimages-1250425362.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/5AE2/production/_119466232_gettyimages-1250425362.jpg”,”width”:2048},”timestampRelative”:”26 minutes ago”},{“id”:”8676a61d-fb48-44fd-9f9e-c4e2781cf03b”,”count”:487,”rank”:7,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:8676a61d-fb48-44fd-9f9e-c4e2781cf03b”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Jeff Bezos to blast into space aboard rocket ship”,”headline”:”Jeff Bezos to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-57849364″,”timestamp”:1626709680000,”summary”:”Billionaire Jeff Bezos will launch into space in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Launch”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/94DD/production/_119490183_blueorigin_newshepard_launchalternate4.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/94DD/production/_119490183_blueorigin_newshepard_launchalternate4.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 hour ago”},{“id”:”b00cb560-27db-42bb-8ba2-69e7fbab3c05″,”count”:476,”rank”:8,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:b00cb560-27db-42bb-8ba2-69e7fbab3c05″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Father and son sentenced for role in Ghosn escape”,”headline”:”Carlos Ghosn: Father and son sentenced for helping ex-Nissan boss escape”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57883892″,”timestamp”:1626670581000,”summary”:”Michael and Peter Taylor were convicted of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in 2019.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview in Beirut.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/15BCE/production/_119483098_tv068005805.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/15BCE/production/_119483098_tv068005805.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”12 hours ago”},{“id”:”368a053c-860a-440c-8ec5-8bf4e97a21f6″,”count”:433,”rank”:9,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:368a053c-860a-440c-8ec5-8bf4e97a21f6″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Brands drop China star over teen sex allegations”,”headline”:”Kris Wu: Brands drop China star over teen sex allegations”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57884438″,”timestamp”:1626681068000,”summary”:”Singer-actor Kris Wu has denied the accusations and said he was filing a defamation suit.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Chinese singer-actor Kris Wu”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/CDF8/production/_119482725_gettyimages-1327650091.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/CDF8/production/_119482725_gettyimages-1327650091.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”9 hours ago”},{“id”:”85017e71-06d1-46fe-8d97-98d798e23908″,”count”:361,”rank”:10,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:85017e71-06d1-46fe-8d97-98d798e23908″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Largest wildfire in US burns through 300,000 acres”,”headline”:”Oregon Bootleg Fire: Evacuations as largest US fire burns 300,000 acres”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57890935″,”timestamp”:1626709362000,”summary”:”The Bootleg Fire has burned an area larger than New York City and forced thousands to evacuate.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”In this handout provided by the USDA Forest Service, the Bootleg Fire burns on July 12, 2021 in Bly, Oregon.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/159A8/production/_119488488_gettyimages-1233981753.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/159A8/production/_119488488_gettyimages-1233981753.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 hour ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”service-bar?language=en-GB&product=news”:{“name”:”service-bar”,”props”:{“product”:”news”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“title”:”BBC News Services”,”serviceLinks”:[{“text”:”On your mobile”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628994″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:smartphone”},{“text”:”On smart speakers”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-50068132″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:microphone”},{“text”:”Get news alerts”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628323″,”type”:”content-types:newsletter”},{“text”:”Contact BBC News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/20039682″,”type”:”participate:email”}]},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”footer-promos?country=us&identifiers=NEWS_PS%2Cnews_ps&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”footer-promos”,”props”:{“identifiers”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”,”language”:”en-GB”,”country”:”us”},”data”:{},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”global-footer?country=us&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”global-footer”,”props”:{“country”:”us”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“accessibilityLinks”:[{“label”:”Skip to content”,”url”:”#main-heading”},{“label”:”Accessibility Help”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility/”}],”signInLabel”:”Sign in”,”accountLabel”:”Your account”,”menuLabel”:”Menu”,”moreLabel”:”More”,”closeButtonLabel”:”Close menu”,”legalLinks”:[{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms”,”label”:”Terms of Use”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/aboutthebbc”,”label”:”About the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy”,”label”:”Privacy Policy”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/cookies”,”label”:”Cookies”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility”,”label”:”Accessibility Help”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/guidance”,”label”:”Parental Guidance”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact”,”label”:”Contact the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcnewsletter”,”label”:”Get Personalised Newsletters”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”label”:”Why you can trust the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbcglobalnews.com/home/”,”label”:”Advertise with us”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/cookies/how-does-the-bbc-use-cookies-for-advertising/”,”label”:”AdChoices / Do Not Sell My Info”}],”disclaimer”:{“text”:”© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.”,”link”:{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidance/feeds-and-links”,”text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”}},”homepageLink”:{“label”:”BBC Homepage”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”},”searchLink”:{“label”:”Search”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”chameleonSearchLink”:{“label”:”Search BBC”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”navigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#BB1919″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#88CCEE”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FF4900″}],”chameleonNavigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#EB1212″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#149EDC”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FA6400″}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true}},”paths”:[{“path”:”/news/:id”}],”page”:{“metadata”:{“title”:”BBC”,”description”:”BBC Page”},”featureToggles”:{“enableDotcomAds”:false,”enableComscoreMmx”:true},”entry”:{“levers”:{“brandPalette”:”news”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”mixedInformative”},”pageContent”:{“header”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”consent-banner”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-navigation”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”levers”:{“brandPalette”:”masterbrand”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”sansSimple”},”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”product-navigation”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”assetUri”,”lookup”:”assetUri”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sectionName”,”lookup”:”sectionName”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showProductNavigation”,”value”:true}]}]}],”main”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”interstitial”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”leaderboard”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”sponsor”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-header”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”SIDEBAR”,”props”:{“width”:”compact”,”containersInMain”:7}},”containers”:[{“name”:”article”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”uri”,”value”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”host”,”lookup”:”host”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”currentPageAnalyticsDestination”,”lookup”:”page.destination”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”isAdvertisingEnabled”,”value”:false}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-main”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”content-rec”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_5″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_7″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_8″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_9″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”topStories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Top Stories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showFirstSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showTimestamp”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-side”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”insertAdSlotAtIndex”,”value”:3},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”native”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”elsewhere”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-sidebar”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”mostRead”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Most Read”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”expiresInMs”,”value”:3600000},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu_bottom”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”adsense”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-footer”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”sign-in-prompt”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”pageType”,”lookup”:”pageType”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setSignInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”}]}]}],”footer”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”service-bar”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”footer-promos”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”identifiers”,”value”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”country”,”value”:”us”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-footer”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]}]},”stores”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”page”,”value”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57886443.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-07-19T14:09:50.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sections”,”value”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]}]}},{“name”:”userLocationData”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”userLocationData”,”value”:{}}]}},{“name”:”article”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metadata”,”value”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”assetId”:”57886443″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”description”:”There are currently 109 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.”,”lastUpdated”:1626713546735,”firstPublished”:1626703790000,”lastPublished”:1626713538000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57886443.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-07-19T14:09:50.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”amp”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443.amp”,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”tags”,”value”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]}]}},{“name”:”product-navigation”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”assetUri”,”value”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionName”,”value”:”Northern Ireland”}]}},{“name”:”bbcAccount”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”value”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”pageType”,”value”:”content”}]}}],”headers”:{“content-return-type”:”STY”}},”addons”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”page”,”lookup”:”page”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”title”,”lookup”:”title”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sections”,”lookup”:”sections”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”type”,”lookup”:”type”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”isUkCombined”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.isUkCombined”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”skipLocationCheck”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.error”,”store”:”userLocationData”}]},{“name”:”international-redirect”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setUserLocationData”,”lookup”:”userLocationData”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”Cookie”,”name”:”countryOverride”,”lookup”:”international_redirect_country_override”}]},{“name”:”document-metadata”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”title”,”value”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI – BBC News”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”description”,”value”:”There are currently 109 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”linkTags”,”value”:[{“rel”:”canonical”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},{“rel”:”amphtml”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443.amp”},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en-gb”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metaTags”,”value”:[{“name”:”application-name”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”mobile-web-app-capable”,”content”:”yes”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileImage”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileColor”,”content”:”#bb1919″},{“name”:”cleartype”,”http-equiv”:”cleartype”,”content”:”on”}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”openGraph”,”value”:{“article:author”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”,”fb:admins”:”100004154058350″,”fb:app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”fb:pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”og:description”:”There are currently 109 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.”,”og:image”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”og:image:alt”:”Map”,”og:locale”:”en_GB”,”og:site_name”:”BBC News”,”og:title”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”,”og:type”:”article”,”og:url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”article:section”:”Northern Ireland”}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”schemaOrg”,”value”:{“@context”:”http://schema.org”,”@type”:”ReportageNewsArticle”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”publisher”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}},”datePublished”:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”,”dateModified”:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”,”headline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”,”image”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”url”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”thumbnailUrl”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”mainEntityOfPage”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”author”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”twitterCard”,”value”:{“twitter:card”:”summary_large_image”,”twitter:creator”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:description”:”There are currently 109 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.”,”twitter:domain”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”twitter:image:src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”twitter:image:alt”:”Map”,”twitter:site”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:title”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”}},{“__typename”:”TemplateProp”,”name”:”manifestUrl”,”template”:”${staticBaseUrl}/${manifestName}”,”templateProps”:[{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”manifestName”,”lookup”:”manifestName”},{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”staticBaseUrl”,”lookup”:”staticBaseUrl”}]}]},{“name”:”comscore-mmx”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableComscoreMmx”,”lookup”:”enableComscoreMmx”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”}]},{“name”:”dotcom”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”QueryParam”,”name”:”testMode”,”lookup”:”ads-test”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”adCampaignKeyword”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”tags”,”lookup”:”tags”,”store”:”article”}]},{“name”:”web-vitals”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”reportParams”,”value”:{“pageType”:”webcore-article”}}]}],”analytics”:{},”path”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},”stores”:{“analytics”:{“page”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57886443.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-07-19T14:09:50.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”}},”sections”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]},”userLocationData”:{“userLocationData”:{}},”article”:{“metadata”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”assetId”:”57886443″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”description”:”There are currently 109 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, seven of whom are in intensive care.”,”lastUpdated”:1626713546735,”firstPublished”:1626703790000,”lastPublished”:1626713538000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57886443.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:09786ac0-ac7f-4311-bbbd-ea7201fa449e”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-07-19T14:09:50.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-19T16:52:18.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443″,”amp”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443.amp”,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}},”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]},”product-navigation”:{“assetUri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”sectionName”:”Northern Ireland”},”bbcAccount”:{“signInPrompt”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null},”pageType”:”content”}},”route”:”/news/:id”};

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57886443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos