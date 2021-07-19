1,071 new cases, 101 inpatients

The Ministry of Health has identified 1,071 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 101 hospitalized patients, 20 of whom are in the ICU, but yesterday there was a decrease of two.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said the 14-day incidence was the highest since February.

He urged those who were not yet fully vaccinated to socialize outdoors.

However, due to the effects of vaccination, the link between cases and hospitalization now seems to be low, but health professionals are closely watching the situation.

The Ministry of Health also states that the daily number of cases may change for future data validation.

Dr. Holohan said: “We continue to enjoy good weather, but unfortunately all key indicators continue to increase disease incidence.

“Our 14-day incidence is 231/100,000, the highest since February 24. The average for 5 days is 1,159 cases per day, the highest since February 2.

“If you are fully vaccinated, be confident in your vaccination and interact with and meet other vaccinated people indoors, as long as you follow the basic public health precautions. I can.

“If you’re waiting to be fully vaccinated, it’s best to stay socialized outdoors.

“Events such as barbecues, park meetings and beach trips can be safely enjoyed by doing our best to minimize the risk of infection. Meet only in small groups and on a regular basis Do not wash or disinfect your hands, share or wear tools. Face mask if necessary. If you are having a meeting indoors, make sure the room is well ventilated.

“If you plan to attend a social event and experience Covid-19 symptoms, including seasonal colds such as headaches, sore throats, runny nose, and flu symptoms, stay home and do not attend the event. Applies, regardless of vaccination status.

“Please let your close contacts know your feelings and take the test in isolation. You may want to postpone the test, but it’s best to protect yourself and others as soon as you have symptoms. The way is to arrange immediately. “

Meanwhile, people between the ages of 18 and 24 are invited to enroll in the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today.

HSE states that people in the cohort of that age can opt in to the AstraZeneca vaccine by registering online from the HSE Vaccine Portal or by calling 1800 700 700.

In today’s statement, HSE also said it expects to invite people aged 18 to 24 to enroll in the mRNA vaccine starting next week.

The mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna are recommended for everyone under the age of 50.

HSE states: “At the time of registration, you can also choose the viral vector vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine, because it may be available sooner than the mRNA vaccine.

“People who opt in may be offered an early appointment because the AstraZeneca vaccine supply may be available prior to the mRNA vaccine.”

People between the ages of 18 and 34 can also be vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine at participating pharmacies.

HSE should also be registered with HSE.ie, as those who are already enrolled in the pharmacy and are waiting for an appointment may be offered an appointment for AstraZeneca or mRNA vaccine vaccine earlier than the pharmacy. I advise.

This depends on vaccine supply in the coming weeks, HSE said.