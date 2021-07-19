Provincetown issues new COVID-19 advisory in response to increasing incidents





Provincetown officials have issued new mask wear recommendations after the increase in cases of COVID-19 between vaccinated and unvaccinated people since the weekend of July 4th. .. The town encourages people to wear masks indoors that “cannot extend their social distance” regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Advisories also require businesses to provide evidence of vaccination to their customers when social distance is not possible. As of July 16, the town had reported 132 confirmed positive cases to the Massachusetts Public Health Service, according to the advisory. Of these cases, 89 are residents of Massachusetts, 39 of whom live in Barnstable County.

The advisory was approved Monday morning during an emergency meeting between the town’s selection committee and the health committee, which was convened to discuss the increase in incidents. Provincetown is also stepping up its COVID-19 test To increase, Town manager Alex Morse said on Facebook over the weekend. Authorities encourage anyone who is experiencing mild symptoms or who is in close contact with a person who is tested positive, regardless of vaccination status, to be tested. Morse said. “This is a more conservative recommendation than the current CDC guidance, but given the current uptrend, local authorities recommend it,” Morse said. After expanding mobile testing for the first time last week, Morse said it will continue to be available in the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot from 10 am to 3 pm Friday. COVID-19 vaccination Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will also be available on the site. The expanded test will be conducted after Morse last week stated that the town was monitoring positive cases, many of whom were “breakthrough” or wholly vaccinated. “Overwhelmingly, affected individuals have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19,” Morse wrote on Facebook on July 13. Morse added that the town is one of the highest immunization rates in Massachusetts. “Provincial Town is one of the highest immunization rates in the Commonwealth, and 114% of the eligible population over the age of 12 in Provincetown is fully vaccinated,” Morse wrote. “Health officials expect low levels of positive cases to be seen throughout the summer in communities such as Provincetown, which has a seasonal population of approximately 60,000.” Morse later 114% Explain the vaccination rate for part-time residents. The town reports that 569 more people were vaccinated in Provincetown than the town’s inhabitants, Morse said. This is a trend similar to other towns in Cape Cod with seasonal inhabitants. In state data released last week, the Massachusetts Public Health Service said 0.1 percent of vaccinated Massachusetts people were infected with the virus. As of last Saturday, the department said there were 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among 4,195,844 vaccinated people. “The number of breakthrough cases is incredibly low, and even fewer are hospitalized or died,” the agency said in a statement. Massachusetts has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. As of Monday, 83.4 percent of adults in the state have been vaccinated at least once. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Martin Finucane of Globe Staff contributed to this report. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @ amandakauf1..

