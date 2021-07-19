Antibodies from Covid infections that last for at least 9 months, studies discover





Top line A new study of almost the entire population of Italian towns found that almost everyone who recovered from Covid-19 had detectable levels of antibody after 9 months, and previous infections against coronavirus. It supports previous studies suggesting that it provides some protection. According to one study, the antibody was detectable 9 months after infection.

Getty

Important facts Researchers at the University of Padua and Imperial College London in Italy tested the Covid-19 antibody in more than 85% of the 3,000 residents of Vo, Italy, over a nine-month period. researcher, writing To Nature CommunicationsFound that 98.8% of people infected in the first wave (around February / March 2020) showed detectable levels of antibodies even after 9 months of testing in November. The study found that there was no difference between people who had symptomatic and asymptomatic illnesses. First author Dr. Ilaria Dorigatti Said This suggests that “the strength of the immune response does not depend on the symptoms or the severity of the infection.” < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> For some people, antibody levels actually increase during the test, indicating a boost to the immune system due to another infection by the virus. Researchers say that the possibility of further infection may mean that people with antibodies, whether infected or vaccinated, can infect the virus even if they are protected from the disease. Warned. Main background Vo was Italy’s first pandemic death site and one of the first towns in Italy to be placed under strict blockade during the outbreak of Covid-19.Breaking away from World Health Organization guidelines, Professor Andrea Crisanti of Padua push Almost all residents are tested for the virus, regardless of their symptoms. About 95% agreed, and in the months that followed, many residents performed numerous tests. The rate at which antibody levels decline after infection depends on the tests used by the team, highlighting the difficulty of accurately comparing infection rates worldwide. What we don’t know Understanding how long immunity to Covid-19 lasts is very important for public health authorities seeking to control a pandemic. Antibodies provide an immune response, but they do not provide a complete picture of the immune system and cannot tell us how powerful the immune system is.Some evidence suggest Immunity from infection may be long lasting, it may not be strong Sufficient Usually to protect yourself from illness weak Than what is provided by vaccination. Amazing facts Researchers have also found that a small number of infections are the cause of most of the infections. Suggestion “Behavioral factors are the key to epidemic control, and physical distance not only limits the number of contacts and wearing masks, but also to reduce the risk of transmitting the disease, even in highly vaccinated populations. It remains important. ”Without case isolation and a short blockade, manual contact tracing would not have been sufficient to“ control the epidemic, ”the researchers said. Big number 27.1 million.How many people was it completely According to government data, it is vaccinated in Italy. This is more than half of the target population over the age of 12. See more Photographer Matteode Mayda photograph Vo, who broke out of the blockade in April, has recorded a recovery on Buzzfeed News. References There is a wealth of evidence that co-immunity among previously infected people may be long-lasting. (Forbes) Infection from SARS-CoV-2 antibody dynamics and community-wide serological testing in the Italian Vo’municipalities (Nature Communications) Full coverage and live updates on coronavirus

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/07/19/antibodies-from-covid-infection-last-at-least-nine-months-study-finds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos