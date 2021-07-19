NB COVID-19 Summary: 0 new cases, low weekend vaccination rate, suspected resumption on August 2

New Brunswick did not report a new case of COVID-19 on Monday, but due to low weekend vaccination rates, one data launcher said the state achieved its two vaccination goals, August 2 Questions arose about lifting all restrictions by the day.

Oliver Duek, a Fredericton-based software developer who has been tracking state vaccine data for the past few months, received only 414 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the lowest since at least March. Said it was a number.

Of the doses given, he said, 371 was the second dose and 43 was the first.

Currently, a total of 58.1% of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated and 80.4% are vaccinated at least once.

On Saturday, only 1,233 New Brunswickers rolled up their sleeves and received a second dose, with 227 taking the first shot. COVID-19 dashboard show.

According to Dueck, the average 7-day dose fell below 8,000 for the first time since June 6.

At the current pace, he predicts that the state will follow the path to a green target by August 4, with 75% of eligible New Brunswickers being fully vaccinated two days later.

However, it can take up to 48 hours for data from vaccination clinics to be reported to public health and displayed on the COVID-19 dashboard, public health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

When the 75% threshold is reached, if COVID hospitalization is low and all healthy areas remain at the yellow COVID alert level, the state will end the state of emergency and lift all public health restrictions. ..

The state is hosting more mobile walk-in chromana clinics this week to make the first and second doses more convenient.

Two clinics are underway on Monday.

Saint john — Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Avenue, 10 am-4pm

— Bowlarama, 248 Lancaster Avenue, 10 am-4pm Drummond — Community Hall, 1412 Tobique Rd. , 10 am-4pm

Other clinics this week include:

Claire — San François Dasse, 678 Rue Prinicipale, Tuesday, noon to 6 pm

— San François Dasse, 678 Rue Prinicipale, Tuesday, noon to 6 pm Gauge Town Village — Recreation Center, 38 Mill Rd. , Wednesday, 5 pm to 9 pm

— Recreation Center, 38 Mill Rd. , Wednesday, 5 pm to 9 pm Sante Ande Madawaska — City Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, Wednesday, noon to 6 pm

— City Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, Wednesday, noon to 6 pm Keziwick –La ​​Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., Thursday, noon to 6 pm

–La ​​Salle du Citoyen, 4 Saint-Jean St., Thursday, noon to 6 pm Southampton — Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, Thursday, 11 am-4pm

— Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, Thursday, 11 am-4pm Saint Martins — Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, Friday, noon to 5 pm

— Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, Friday, noon to 5 pm Saint Leonard — Friday noon to 6 pm ambulance New Brunswick Station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone who receives the first vaccination can receive a second vaccination after 28 days. Russell emphasized that they do not have to wait 28 days to schedule their appointment.

People can Book online Through Horizon or Vitalité Health Network Clinic, or Participating pharmacies..

You will be asked to bring a Medicare card. Signed consent form Also, if you received a second dose, a copy of the immunization record you received after the first dose.

Those who have booked an appointment but were able to get vaccinated elsewhere earlier will be asked to cancel the appointment when they are no longer needed.

8 active cases

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health reported Monday.

No one is hospitalized for respiratory illness.

In New Brunswick, 2,346 COVIDs were identified during the pandemic. So far, there have been 2,291 recovery and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 373,571 tests were conducted, including 396 on Sunday.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should be at home and call Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.