Covid-19: Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine provided to at-risk children





C Hildren For those at high risk of Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine above NHS “As soon as possible,” the Minister of Health announced, as well as those who live with people with weakened immunity. Sajid Javid He said he had accepted the advice of the Joint Committee on Independent Immunization and Immunization, which currently excludes mass vaccination of healthy children. This move means that thousands of UK children aged 12 to 15 years with the following conditions have access to the vaccine: severe neuropathy, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, multiple or severe learning disabilities. < style="display:block;padding-top:100.6429%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics Other conditions, including type 1 diabetes, are not currently on the list. read more Under existing guidance, jabs should already be offered to young people aged 16 to 17 who are in underlying health at high risk of serious covid. JCVI also states that Covid vaccines should be given to people between the ages of 12 and 17 who live with immunosuppressed people such as parents and grandparents. This is to protect your loved ones at home who are at high risk of serious coronavirus and may not receive full immune protection from their Covid vaccine. Javid said: “Today’s advice does not recommend vaccination of people under the age of 18 in the absence of underlying health conditions at this time. “But JCVI will continue to review new data and consider whether to recommend vaccination under the age of 18 without underlying health in the future. “The Covid-19 vaccine saved about 37,000 lives and prevented about 11.7 million infections in the United Kingdom alone. “They are building a barrier of defense and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I recommend it to anyone who is eligible to get a jab as soon as possible.” < style="display:block;padding-top:68.9389%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics Vaccine Minister announces move at Commons Nadhim Zahawi “I know people ask questions about what that means for them and their children, but I can assure them that no one needs to come forward at this stage. Yes, the NHS will contact them at the right time and they will ensure that the jabs are delivered in a setting that meets their complex needs. “ He previously apologized to the speaker for mentioning the announcement on television before speaking to the MP. JCVI said it is not currently advising children outside these groups to be vaccinated because the benefits do not outweigh the potential risks. As of March, less than 30 children died of Covid-19 in the UK, and Covid rarely causes serious illness in children without underlying health. Actual data on the safety of Covid-19 jabs in children are currently limited, but rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane around the heart) after the use of Pfizer. / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are used in millions of young adults. The incidence of these problems is a rough estimate, but is estimated to be around 1 in 20,000. JCVI said it is taking a precautionary approach until more safety data is provided and evaluated. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine approved in the UK for children over the age of 12. < style="display:block;padding-top:82.516%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics A US clinical trial of about 1,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 found that if young people suffered from the side effects of jabs, they were short-lived and mild. Professor Adam Finn, a pediatric professor at the University of Bristol, told Bristol that it was an “evidence-based decision” and would continue to be considered “continuously.” He added that a recommendation decision was made after Pfizer released the results of a vaccine study for children last month. The results of this study will also allow JCVI to analyze actual data from the UK and other countries surrounding the vaccine and the effects of the disease on children. He states: “The virus rarely has a serious effect on children, especially healthy children. The deaths and serious cases we have seen in children almost always make them susceptible to serious illness. It was in many underlying children who seemed to be. “In fact, these children are a much smaller group than the ones we first thought of, and may be designated as risky and clinically very vulnerable. It is important to carefully obtain informed consent from both the child himself. “ He added that pregnant teens under the age of 16 are not on the recommendation list, saying that “the risk of serious illness in teens decreases with age.” This guidance is “under close review.” < style="display:block;padding-top:81.5102%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics Alongside the endangered group, young people within three months of their 18th birthday are also invited to the jab. Experts hope that this will ensure a good intake of the newly reborn 18-year-old vaccine. Professor Anthony Hahnden, Vice Chairman of JCVI, said: “The main purpose of the vaccination program was to prevent hospitalization and death at all times. “The health benefits of vaccination are small, based on the fact that previously healthy children are more likely to get a very mild illness if they become infected with Covid-19. “Especially in the elderly, who are at the highest risk of serious Covid-19 infection, the vaccine intake is so high that the benefits of reducing transmission from children to more people are also very uncertain. “We will continue to consider this advice as more safety and efficacy information becomes available.” This news will come as a great relief and reassurance, especially as most restrictions have been lifted and incidents are on the rise. With respect to the long Covid, experts say that vaccination is currently not clear to prevent such diseases and therefore could not implement a high-dose vaccination program in the hope of preventing it. .. Gemma Peters, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, welcomed the move by JCVI, as Richard Kramer, CEO of Sense, a charity for the disabled, did. He states: “Many of the children with disabilities we support are in underlying health and they and their families have been forgotten during a pandemic or as part of a UK vaccination program and have been shielded for over a year. “This news will come as a great relief and reassurance, especially as most restrictions have been lifted and incidents are on the rise.” However, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth questioned why Britain did not vaccinate healthy children, saying they could get sick with long covids. He also asked Commons’ Zahawi to “guarantee that this decision was made for medical reasons, not for vaccination.”

