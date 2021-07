What is the monkeypox virus?Experts Explain Texas Rare Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is investigating cases of monkeypox in Americans who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States. The patient is currently hospitalized in Dallas.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease. CDC said in Media statement Working with airlines, state and local health authorities to contact passengers and others who may have come into contact with the patient on two flights. Once arrived in Atlanta on July 8th from Lagos, Nigeria (arriving on July 9th). The other is from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9th.

Monkeypox is not a virus that most people in the United States are familiar with, and social media Already lively About this case. Do you need to worry? We asked an infectious disease expert to explain everything you need to know.

What exactly is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. CDC.. It was first discovered in 1958 and had two chickenpox-like illnesses in a monkey colony that had been bred for research.

The first human case of monkeypox was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Since then, other cases have been reported in people in other Central and West African countries.

Monkeypox virus Relation For smallpox virus smallpox.. Cases of monkeypox are generally rare, but most common in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 1,000 cases are recorded annually per person. CDC data.. The last recorded case of monkeypox in the United States was in 2003. 47 small outbreaks It was related to the shipment of animals imported from Ghana.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The signs of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox.According to, the disease begins with these symptoms CDC:

heat

headache

muscle pain

Back pain

Swelling of lymph nodes

cold

Malaise

Within a few days, the infected person Onset a rash It usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The bump goes through various stages before it falls.

Macule (flat and discolored ridge)

Papules (raised areas of the skin)

Vesicles (blisters)

Pustules (small pumps containing pus)

Scab (dry, unfriendly ridge)