What is the monkeypox virus?Experts Explain Texas Rare Cases





Roger Harris / Science Photo LibraryGetty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is investigating cases of monkeypox in Americans who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States. The patient is currently hospitalized in Dallas. Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease. CDC said in Media statement Working with airlines, state and local health authorities to contact passengers and others who may have come into contact with the patient on two flights. Once arrived in Atlanta on July 8th from Lagos, Nigeria (arriving on July 9th). The other is from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9th. Monkeypox is not a virus that most people in the United States are familiar with, and social media Already lively About this case. Do you need to worry? We asked an infectious disease expert to explain everything you need to know. What exactly is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. CDC.. It was first discovered in 1958 and had two chickenpox-like illnesses in a monkey colony that had been bred for research. The first human case of monkeypox was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Since then, other cases have been reported in people in other Central and West African countries. Monkeypox virus Relation For smallpox virus smallpox.. Cases of monkeypox are generally rare, but most common in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 1,000 cases are recorded annually per person. CDC data.. The last recorded case of monkeypox in the United States was in 2003. 47 small outbreaks It was related to the shipment of animals imported from Ghana. What are the symptoms of monkeypox? The signs of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox.According to, the disease begins with these symptoms CDC: heat

headache

muscle pain

Back pain

Swelling of lymph nodes

cold

Malaise Within a few days, the infected person Onset a rash It usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The bump goes through various stages before it falls. Macule (flat and discolored ridge)

Papules (raised areas of the skin)

Vesicles (blisters)

Pustules (small pumps containing pus)

Scab (dry, unfriendly ridge) Overall, monkeypox lasts 2-4 weeks. How do you get monkeypox? Is it contagious? Contact with the virus from animals, humans, or substances contaminated with the virus can lead to monkeypox. CDC To tell. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, eyes, nose, and mouth. A person can also be infected with the virus from an animal by being bitten or scratched, preparing bushmeat, or having direct or indirect contact with the body fluids or lesions of an infected person.The carrier of the main disease of monkeypox is unknown, but African rodents are suspected, says infectious disease experts. Amesh A. Adalja, MD, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Senior Scholar. “It’s not very contagious,” he says, but it can spread from person to person. William Schaffner MD, An infectious disease expert and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. The· CDC In particular, note that human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets. They cannot move more than a few feet and people need to make “long” face-to-face contact to spread the virus. “There was an outbreak that was markedly spread from person to person,” says Dr. Adalja. However, he added, “the 2003 outbreak in the United States was successfully contained.” For those who traveled with infected passengers Wear a face mask by COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC notebook. As a result, the risk of monkeypox spreading to people who come into contact with this patient is considered low. Need to worry about monkeypox? Monkeypox can be serious, and in Africa, the CDC states that 1 in 10 people infected with the virus kills the virus. The experts we spoke with said that monkeypox is “not a major concern” for the average American. “Unless the virus invades the native rodent species, it is unlikely that the virus will spread to the United States,” explains Dr. Adalja. However, he added, this one-off case “emphasizes the ongoing threats of infectious diseases and the need for a robust public health infrastructure to detect and contain these threats.” I am. This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/a37066284/what-is-monkeypox-virus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos