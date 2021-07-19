UK currently excludes universal vaccinations for teenagers





The UK’s vaccine deployment will not extend to most children between the ages of 12 and 17, the government confirmed on Monday. Only clinically very vulnerable children over the age of 12, children living with immunosuppressed adults, and adolescents within 3 months of their 18th birthday, according to Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi. Eligible for BioNTech / Pfizer Jab. “We know that vaccines are our most important defense against this virus,” Zahwi said in a statement to the MP. “The steps we have taken today mean that we are providing the protection that vaccines provide to more vulnerable people, and as a result, we are all safer.” Zahawi said he requested the NHS to implement guidance “as soon as possible,” adding that the Health Service will soon be in contact with the currently qualified 370,000 people under the age of 18. The decision was as follows The UK has lifted all legal restrictions On Monday’s social contact, despite an increase in the third wave of infection. The infection rate of junior high school students is the second highest among all age groups. UK Public Health ServicesApproximately 1,050 cases per 100,000 recorded in the week leading up to July 11. UK Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi © PA UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) Choice For universal vaccine access for teenagers over concerns about rare cases of severe heart inflammation. However, the final decision on all vaccinations under the age of 18 is constantly being reviewed, Zahwi added. The JCVI statement states: risk. “ JCVI Vice-Chair Anthony Harnden told FT that advice could be changed again “within a few weeks” when new data from Israel and the United States became available. Hahnden also argued that supply constraints were “absolutely not part of the consideration,” despite claims by local public health authorities. Pfizer vaccine supply is under pressure.. Zahawi added that the UK “has many vaccines available to vaccinate all children as needed.” MHRA, the UK medicines and healthcare regulator, licensed Pfizer Jab for use at ages 12-15 in June. JCVI is under increasing pressure to approve vaccinations for children. School absenteeism surged due to coronavirus.. More than 12 countries, including the United States, Israel and Canada, have or plan to extend access to vaccines to those over the age of 12. However, at least 16 countries, including Germany, Ireland and Portugal, have chosen not to jab their children or to provide the vaccine only to clinically vulnerable adolescents. The next round of vaccine deployment in the UK will include children aged 12 to 15 years with severe neuropathy, Down’s syndrome, multiple or severe learning disabilities, and children with a weakened immune system. Adam Finn, a pediatric professor at the University of Bristol at JCVI, considers the “accidental benefits” of vaccination of teens to end school turmoil and infection control in the wider community. On the other hand, he said that clinical risks and benefits are the most important factors. .. “Our absolute guiding principle is that the group to be vaccinated must have a direct benefit,” he said. But Jeff Burton, general secretary of the School and University Leaders Association, said the decision “could mean more educational turmoil.” “This leaves us with a great deal of potential for infectious diseases among children in the fall semester, especially given the relaxation of broader restrictions in society,” he added. John Burn-Additional report by Murdoch

