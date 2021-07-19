Dr. Ashish Jar joins Delta Variant Spike







Coronavirus

“Everyone will be vaccinated or infected at some point.” Dr. Ashish Jar appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to talk about Delta variants and the importance of vaccination. Nick Dentamaro / Brown University The delta variant of COVID-19 causes large spikes in reported cases and even Some counties All over the United States to revive Maskman Date. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said more than 97% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated individuals. White House Press Conference.. Dr. Ashish JarThe Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University addressed the surge in cases on Monday morning. Good morning, America, Statees the importance of vaccination as a way to protect against delta mutants. The Delta variant is the most contagious version of the virus so far and is much easier to infect than previous iterations, Ja said. Unvaccinated individuals are infected with the virus with shorter exposure times than before, even if they are more than 6 feet away. “Everyone will be vaccinated or infected at some point,” he said. “People really need to be careful if they are not vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself is to be shot.” At least about 68.2% of the U.S. population Single dose of vaccine, According to the CDC. However, health officials say last month’s vaccination rates were declining, at least in part, due to false information about vaccines posted on social media. Last thursday, White House press conference Addressing this issue, we called a group of 12 online posters “a dozen disinformation” and disseminated 65% of false information against vaccines. Facebook is one of the largest social media platforms to disseminate false information. One group that was heavily affected by false information on social media, in parallel with Hispanics, Total population of most states.. “It’s multifactorial and has access problems … but coordinated misinformation targeting the African-American community, recreating historical and current racism and linking it to the rhetoric of vaccination. There is, “said Jha. Sunday show.. However, the Delta variant does not exempt vaccinated people either. There are reports of breakthrough cases from people who have been vaccinated and have been significantly exposed to the mutant. However, few vaccinated people get sick, are hospitalized, or die from the virus, Jha said. Jha says he doesn’t need booster shots for the average individual amid concerns about breakthroughs. The CDC Advisory Board will meet later this week to discuss the possibility of booster shots. “I can imagine people at high risk. People in nursing homes, people with immunodeficiency, people who need that extra level of protection … but I don’t think most of us need boosters.” He said. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

