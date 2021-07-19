Increased respiratory illness with symptoms similar to COVID-19

Respiratory tract infections, which prevail mainly in winter, are increasing in parts of the United States “Especially in the southern United States, there is a so-called increase. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus ..It ’s a virus that catches colds. influenza I catch a cold, but it can be terrible for very young children and the elderly. ” Dr. Gregory Poland , Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Physicians and Researchers.

Respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Unless there are complications, all respiratory infections that share similar symptoms, except for the loss of taste and smell that can occur with COVID-19. One of the hallmarks of COVID-19 infection is loss of smell and taste.

Symptoms of severe respiratory syncytial virus include:

heat.

Severe cough.

Wheezing — The treble you normally hear when you exhale.

Rapid breathing or dyspnea. One may prefer to sit down rather than lie down.

The bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen, or cyanosis.

“There is another aspect. The increasing number of cases of RSV is in the areas with the lowest COVID vaccine intake and the highest infection rates,” says Poland. “Unless you have lost your sense of taste and smell, you can’t tell them apart by clinical symptoms alone, and you’ll say,” Well, this is likely to be COVID. ” The only thing you can do is a swab nose test to distinguish the infection. “

Under normal circumstances prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, respiratory infections can be considered a cold. But now it could be COVID-19.

“Even if the symptoms don’t get worse, they can spread to others. You can’t prevent co-infection. Last year, we talked about two pandemics, COVID-19 and influenza. There is nothing to prevent. “

If you have a respiratory infection, Poland recommends that you see your healthcare provider for testing.

“It’s important to seek medical care to get the swabs because you can treat the flu. If RSV or COVID-19 progresses or worsens, there is something we can do. And what we know. It is important that the diagnosis includes masking, quarantine, and quarantine to prevent it from spreading to others. “

Poland encourages everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated with COVID-19.