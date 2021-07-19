After such a brutal stretch, employee mental health is a major concern





With riots And the events of the last 16 months have provided them all in spades, thanks to the constant flow of horror, including but not limited to the deadly ones. Pandemic , George Floyd murder , January 6 Parliament BuildingWith riots attack For Asian Americans.

They also pushed employee mental health to the top of the list of many employer concerns and priorities.

“”[Employers] Understand that the impact on mental health will be long tail. Vaccination does not eliminate mental health problems. And when I get back to work, my mental health problems don’t go away. “ Behavioral health practice at Mercer, a welfare consulting firm.

If there’s one good thing, it’s a lower taboo to talk about mental health in the workplace. In a survey of 1,005 employees by Hartford, the majority showed that their culture has embraced more mental health challenges over the past year.

“Mental health stigma is declining rapidly. It’s now part of everyday conversation, so employers can better understand the mental distress of their employees,” he told employees. Joe Grasso, Senior Director of Mental Health at Lyra Health, who provides access, said. A network of mental health professionals and related resources. Problems related to anxiety and depression are one of the most common conditions that Lyrahealth practitioners see in their sessions, Grasso said. And not only is there an increase in employee searches for race-based trauma care, but there is also an increasing demand for color mental health providers, he said. Many employers have brought the benefits of mental health services to books, but now they are doing more to provide access to mental health more easily and efficiently and to educate their employees about mental health. We are enhancing these services by doing and training managers to communicate with the team about resources. It’s available, Kuhn said. She added that employers also provide education on alcohol and substance use disorders.Many people drink more as a way to deal with stress, and there was also Increased drug consumption , The highest number of deaths from opioid overdose reported in 2020. Mercer has also seen an increase in claims for the treatment of substance use disorders by client employees and their families, Kuhn pointed out. Here’s how managers work on mental health issues as a team: Recognize signs It is important for managers to gain insight into the implications of feeling anxious and depressed. That way, managers can best guide their employees to resources that may be useful. According to Mercer, signs of distress include changes in behavior, mood, productivity, or involvement. It may mean more absenteeism, increased anger and irritation, or problems with concentration. Say the right thing Kuhn recommended that it is best to ask free-form questions and then learn to listen carefully to the insights from the answers. Grasso added that whenever a conversation begins, it points to objective and observable behavior. “I noticed you were crying after the meeting” or “I noticed that you seemed really distracted lately.” And please sympathize. “I’m worried. Is there anything I can do to help?” You can then be informed about potentially useful resources available to that person. “But don’t be a therapist. Your job is not to treat someone, but to introduce resources to that person,” Grasso said. Actively It’s important to respond when a situation arises, but it’s just as important to proactively notify your team about your mental health resources. It’s available, Kuhn said. Alternatively, you can share your experiences with the mental health issues you’ve experienced over the past year, Grasso said. And model self-care, he recommended. For example, you might announce to your team that you have a mental health day on Monday. Correspond if possible The latest stressors for many employees are to work in the field again, whether five days a week or new, as they involve modifying the routines they have built so hard since the pandemic began. is. Hybrid schedule .. It may not be possible in all situations, but Grasso said, “It provides as much flexibility as possible, which is causing many people’s worries.” ..

