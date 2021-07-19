Heart Failure Is Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer, Research Results





People with heart failure may be at increased risk of cancer. Cancer patients are usually monitored for heart failure because some anticancer drugs can damage the heart. Currently, new studies suggest that patients with heart failure who may have lived in this condition for years may benefit from being monitored for cancer. The researchers used the German Health Database to track 100,124 patients with heart failure and compare them to the same number of controls without heart failure. Initially all cancer-free, scientists tracked the incidence of cancer over the next decade.The· The study is in the journal ESC Heart Failure.. Researchers lacked data on socioeconomic conditions, smoking, alcohol consumption, and physical activity that are known to affect cancer risk, but the two groups were age, gender, age, and obesity. , And the incidence of diabetes were consistent. Nevertheless, the difference in cancer incidence between the two groups was significant. Overall, 25.7% of patients with heart failure were diagnosed with some form of cancer, compared with 16.2% of patients with heart failure.

Although other studies have seen an increase in the incidence of cancer in patients with heart disease, the large number of samples in this analysis allowed researchers to notice different types of cancer. Patients with heart failure were more than twice as likely to have cancer of the lips, mouth, and pharynx. The risk was 91% higher for lung cancer and other respiratory cancers, 86% higher for female genital cancers, and 83% higher for skin cancers. People with heart failure had a 75% higher risk of colon cancer, stomach cancer, and other cancers of the digestive system. Women with heart failure had a 67% higher risk of breast cancer and men had a 52% higher risk of genital cancer. “I think this is an interesting retrospective cohort study,” said Dr. Girish L. Kalra, Senior Cardiology Fellow, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. “The main drawback of this study is that the database did not allow researchers to manage smoking, which is the only greatest risk of developing cancer and heart disease. In this study, smoking is a common thread. There is a possibility.” Nevertheless, a strong association with oropharyngeal and respiratory cancers suggests that smoking may be one explanation, but the association remains strong for a wide range of cancers. was. The study also managed various other cancer-related factors, such as obesity, diabetes, and aging, and the frequency of medical consultations that could lead to increased detection of cancer. In addition to smoking, there are other possible mechanisms that can explain the link. For example, previous studies have found that well-known protein biomarkers of heart disease that appear before symptoms develop also correlate with an increased risk of cancer. Researchers write that chronic inflammation may be involved in both heart failure and cancer. Alcohol use is also associated with a variety of cancers. “There are more correlations between heart failure and cancer than there are common risk factors,” said Mark Ludo, senior author of the University of Kiel’s cardiologist in Germany. “Heart failure is not a disease of the heart. It is most often a disease of the heart and other organs. The importance of comorbidities to the prognosis and quality of life of affected people cannot be overestimated.”

Dr. Kara agreed. “Ultimately, the heart is the bell of all health,” he said. “This study supports the idea that people with heart failure are a high-risk group and we need to pay the most attention. As a doctor, heart disease patients are screened for cancer at recommended time intervals. You need to make sure that you are receiving it, and we should continue to quit smoking for smokers. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/well/live/heart-failure-cancer-risk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos