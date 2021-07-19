PeaceHealth Southwest Addresses COVID Occurrence





Ten patients and four employees linked to the same floor were COVID-19 positive.

Portland, Oregon (KOIN) — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Recent Discussions COVID-19 exposure that sickened staff and patients During a press conference on Monday. Dr. Lawrence Neville, Chief Medical Officer of PeaceHealth Columbia Network, Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director, and Catherine Kroll, Director of Infection Prevention at PeaceHealth System, all attended the press conference. They discussed the outbreak, along with the measures taken to protect patients and staff. “This situation is another memory that shows that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, it’s not over with us yet,” said Dr. Menick. He emphasized the fact that cases are increasing nationwide, including those caused by delta variants. Later, Kroll explained that the hospital is currently investigating possible causes of the PeaceHealthCOVID-19 outbreak. “There are three sources of information that may have happened here. The first is that the visitor could have brought it in and sent it to patients and healthcare professionals in the facility. 2 Second, the patient may have come from the community while cultivating the virus, so it did not become positive on admission, then became positive, and thus the infection occurred in the hospital. 3 Second, healthcare professionals can unknowingly come to work while they are positively infected, “Kroll explained. All three possibilities are being investigated. The first step in the hospital was to control the outbreak. We are investigating all three. Their immediate step was to control the outbreak and test all people who may have been exposed and at high risk. According to Kroll, the next step is to see all visitors who have worked with public health and notify patients who have been discharged from the unit. However, all patients at high risk have already been contacted. Health officials say 10 patients and 4 employees linked to the same floor tested positive for COVID-19. Five of the 14 people who tested positive were completely vaccinated. Vaccination shows no symptoms. According to Dr. Neville, Peace Health does not have a mandatory vaccination policy for healthcare professionals. He said two of the affected staff had not been vaccinated, while the other had still completed the vaccination series. “We are well over the majority [of staff] Vaccination. We strongly encourage it … but we are not 100% yet, “Neville said. “We are about 75%.” Outbreak of COVID-19 sickens patient, PeaceHealth Southwest staff

The affected floors are not accepting new hospitalizations and the hospital said they continue to implement safety protocols. Samples were sent to the Washington State Department of Health to test delta variants. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.

