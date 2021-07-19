Michigan reports a significant increase in legionellosis in early July





In Michigan, the number of reported cases of legionellosis increased by 596% in the first two weeks of July compared to the same period a year ago. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pointed out that several environmental factors, such as rainfall and heat, can exacerbate the spread of legionellosis. Nonetheless, the ministry said 107 cases reported in 25 counties between July 1st and July 14th were “higher than Michigan expected at this time of the year.” The two-week total increased significantly from 16 cases reported during the same period in 2020 and 41 cases in the same two weeks in 2019. “Recent weather trends such as rain, floods and warm weather have affected the increase in cases of legionellosis reported this summer,” Dr. Johnny Cardun, chief medical officer of the state, said in a statement. It may be affecting it. ” “We want everyone to be aware of legionellosis, especially if there is a high risk of legionellosis, so healthcare providers should continue to be vigilant and properly tested and treated.” The three most populous counties in Michigan had the highest prevalence of cases, with Wayne, Auckland, and McCorm accounting for 68, or 64%, of cases. In Detroit, 17 cases were reported in Wayne County 19, Oakland County 17, and Macomb County 15. According to a statement on Monday, the state has not been able to identify a common cause of the infection. The 107 cases identified in early July have not yet died. According to the state, Legionella bacteria get better in the heat of summer and early autumn and in stagnant waters. When the building reopens after a pandemic, it may also serve as a source of exposure to bacterial growth. According to the State Health Department, Legionella can cause two types of infections: a mild infection called Pontiac fever and Legionellosis, which includes symptoms such as fever cough and pneumonia. The state is working to inform healthcare providers of the increase, saying doctors should remember the increase if patients have pneumonia or are susceptible to infections. The infection does not spread from person to person, but it is transmitted by inhalation of vapors or mist containing bacteria. People at risk of infection include smokers, people with lung disease, people with weakened immunity, or people over the age of 50. The risk of exposure also increases if an individual recently stays in a medical facility, recently repairs plumbing, or is exposed to high temperatures. Bathtub. According to the state, bacteria are found naturally in streams and lakes. However, it can also be found in artificial water systems, especially if it is stagnant and not regularly cleaned. Risk-prone artificial water systems include cooling towers, fountains, whirlpools, and drinking water systems. One of the more famous examples of prevalence of legionellosis is associated with the Flint Water Crisis and the 2014-15 outbreak in the region, where more than 90 people became ill and at least 12 died. .. Experts say Flint’s 2014 water source was switched to the Flint River, and neglect of proper corrosion control may have contributed to the outbreak at that time. [email protected]

