Covid Beta Variant: This is what we know





England Lifted almost everything Some British with a pandemic limit on Monday Praised “Free Day”.. However, the British government has made a notable exception. People traveling from France to the UK Quarantine needs to continue Upon arrival, even if fully vaccinated. The rule, announced on Friday, has spurred concerns about the presence of beta variants of the coronavirus in France and is intended as a precautionary measure, officials said. “Vaccines help us fight the virus, but we need to keep moving forward carefully,” said Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Security Agency. Said in a statement on Friday. “This means maintaining protection against new variants and protecting the hard-earned progress through the deployment of extraordinary vaccination.” Here are some answers to some common beta questions: What is a beta version? Beta, formerly known as B.1.351, First detected Last year in South Africa.including Some mutations, A protein called spikes that helps the virus bind more tightly to human cells.

It also contains an E484K mutation, also known as the “Eek” mutation, which seems to help the virus partially evade antibodies. This mutation appeared independently in multiple variants, including gamma, which surfaced in Brazil. With some samples of alpha, First identified in the United Kingdom. Both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have designated beta as a “variant of concern.” Why are people worried about it?

Scientists and health officials have become concerned about beta as studies have shown that beta has spread rapidly throughout South Africa and some vaccines are less effective against beta. For example, in February South Africa has stopped using Post-clinical trial AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines have suggested that the vaccine does not provide adequate protection against beta-induced mild or moderate illness. (Subsequent studies suggest that several licensed vaccines provide strong protection against serious diseases caused by mutants.) The UK is heavily dependent. About AstraZeneca Vaccine, This may explain a note about beta.

Some monoclonal antibody treatments Also, the effect is low Although there are other approved antibody treatments for the variant Seems to be working fine On the other hand. Has been updated July 19, 2021, 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time The ability of beta to bind tightly to human cells may also make it more contagious. CDC note It appears to be about 50 percent more infectious than the original strain of the virus. However, it does not seem to be as contagious as Delta. Where is it common? Beta version reported 123 countries, But it remains far less popular than Delta. Initially, the beta version was widespread throughout South Africa. 95% of virus samples Sequenced by country. It is no longer so dominant. In the last four weeks, beta accounts for only 5.6% of virus samples sequenced in South Africa. According to GISAID, Virus genome repository. (This reduction is most likely due to the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant, which currently accounts for 77.6% of the sequence.) In the last four weeks, this variant represents 3.7% of the virus samples sequenced in France, according to GISAID. This is especially common on Reunion, the French island of the Indian Ocean, where beta accounts for 31.2% of the sequence. beta Uncommon The CDC estimates that it accounts for only 0.1% of infections in the United States. Although detected in the United Kingdom, the rate of infection in the United Kingdom is negligible.

Does the vaccine work against beta? The vaccine does not appear to be more potent against beta than other versions of the virus. However, studies suggest that two doses of some widely used vaccines should still provide strong protection.

In a study in Qatar, where beta variants once accounted for half of all infectious diseases, I found that Two doses of Pfizer vaccine are 72-75% effective in preventing beta-borne infections and have lower protection than shots against other variants.But both Pfizer And Moderna vaccine It provided strong protection against the worst results. A full course of either vaccine was more than 95% effective in preventing severe illness and death. “Pfizer was only 75% effective against beta, so breakthrough infections with beta are not uncommon, but these breakthrough infections are mild and require serious hospitalization for fully vaccinated individuals. It is very rare to die after a breakthrough infection in beta, “Laith Abu-Raddad, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, who led both studies, said in an email. The better news, he added, is that there are no “signs” that the protection these vaccines provide against the beta diminished in the first months after firing. In a clinical trial in South Africa conducted when the beta was predominant, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine There was an effective rate Overall, it is 64%, but it is 82% effective in preventing serious illness.

