Legionellosis surge in Michigan this month





The state is investigating a surge in reports of legionellosis in early July, including dozens of cases confirmed in Metrodetroit, the Ministry of Health announced Monday. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 107 cases of legionellosis were reported in 25 counties between July 1st and July 14th. “The increase in cases is often associated with environmental factors such as heat and rainfall, an increase of 569% (16 cases) from the same period in 2020 and from the same period in 2019. 161% increase from referrals (41 cases) “, according to a news release. 19 cases have been identified in Wayne County, 17 cases each in Oakland County and Detroit County, and 15 cases in Macomb County. According to the release, there is no common source of infection so far identified. According to the Ministry of Health, legionellosis is an infectious disease with symptoms such as fever, cough and pneumonia. Mild legionellosis, or Pontiac fever, is a flu-like illness without pneumonia and is said to resolve spontaneously. More:Judges Support Secret Investigation Tactics Used in Flint Water Criminal Cases More:Only Michigan officials fired in Flint’s water crisis want to get back to work It is transmitted by inhaling mist or vapor containing Legionella bacteria. Legionellosis does not spread from person to person, the Ministry of Health said. Symptoms of legionellosis include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It may be associated with other symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and confusion. According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin 2 to 10 days after exposure to bacteria, but people need to be aware of symptoms for about 2 weeks after exposure. The State Department of Health said cases were most common in summer and early fall, when “warm and stagnant water provides an optimal environment for bacterial growth in water systems.” However, this increase is “higher than Michigan expected at this time of the year.” “Recent weather trends such as rain, floods and warm weather may be affecting the increase in cases of legionellosis reported this summer,” said the State Health Department Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Deputy Director and Deputy Director, said. “We want everyone to be aware of legionellosis, especially when they are at high risk of illness, and healthcare providers remain vigilant and properly tested and treated. Please do. “ State officials said the reopening of the building after a long closure or restricted period of COVID-19 could also create an environment for the potential amplification and transmission of Legionella. More:Whitmer Reopens State: “Our Pure Michigan Summer Is Back” More:Stagnation of water pipes poses a health risk when school reopens They said that bacteria are naturally found in freshwater lakes and streams, but also in artificial water systems. Drinking water systems, cooling towers, whirlpools, and decorative fountains provide an environment for bacterial growth and transmission if not properly cleaned and maintained. State health officials said there are several risk factors for exposure to Legionella. One night’s recent trip

Recent stay at medical facility

Exposure to hot tub

Environmental exposure to recent repair or maintenance work on pipes People at high risk of getting sick include people over the age of 50. Current or previous smokers; those who suffer from chronic lung disease or weakened immune system due to diseases such as cancer, diabetes, liver or renal failure. People taking immunosuppressive drugs. Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter. Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/19/michigan-spike-cases-legionnaires-disease/8018333002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

