Colorado doctors call the reduction of some common cancer deaths a “medical celebration” – CBS Denver
(CBS4) – There is some very promising news about the fight against cancer.according to New reportMortality is reduced in some of the most common cancers. Researchers tracked cancer deaths in 2014 and 2018 and found that among men, 11 of the 19 most common cancers had a reduced mortality rate. For women, the incidence of 10 of the 20 most prevalent cancers has decreased.
Dr. Ryan Waite, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute Shared his thoughts on research at the Swedish Medical Center CBSN Denver..
“This is a celebration for our colleagues in medicine and research. I think there are multiple factors behind this change and the recent decline in mortality.”
The study found that the largest reduction in deaths was melanoma, one of Colorado’s most common cancers. From 2009 to 2014, melanoma deaths decreased by about 3.1% annually.
“There is growing awareness of the importance of dermatological surveillance to detect melanoma,” said Dr. Weight. “Thanks to the new targeted therapies, we have seen dramatic improvements in patients with more advanced and more difficult-to-treat melanoma.”
Lung cancer is another area of dramatic improvement. Dr. Waite said there were also advances in treatment and increased awareness of risk factors.
“The US Preventive Medicine Commission actually recommends that people with a history of smoking undergo low-dose CT scans to screen for lung cancer, which causes death from early detection of these cancers. I think it contributed to the decline in the rate. “
While this study focused on much of the success in the medical community, it also highlighted medical disparities. Researchers found that blacks had a lower overall cancer mortality rate than whites, even though the incidence of cancer was lower in blacks.
“I think this highlights the need for us to continue to move forward in our efforts to close the existing medical disparities in our communities.”
..
