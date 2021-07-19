Chinese man dies of rare “monkey B” virus





According to news reports, a Chinese veterinarian died after suffering from a very rare viral infection known to infect monkeys. According to a 53-year-old veterinarian, the first known human case of this virus, called monkey B virus, has been reported in China. Washington post .. The man reportedly worked as a veterinarian at a Beijing-based laboratory specializing in research on non-human primates. China Center for Disease Control and Prevention .. In early March, he dissected two dead monkeys. A month later, he developed fever, nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms, the report said. Despite treatment in several hospitals, the man died on May 27. Doctors diagnosed the man as monkey B virus (also known as B virus).Viruses are the most commonly transmitted Macaque monkey , And it is rarely seen in humans — according to only 50 human cases of the virus reported since it was discovered in 1932. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But when the virus “jumps” from monkeys to humans, it is often fatal — 21 out of 50 infected people died, the CDC said. The post reported that most human cases occurred in people who work with monkeys, such as veterinarians and researchers. When a virus infects humans, it does not spread easily among humans. According to the CDC, there is only one reported B virus infection in which humans infect others. The new coronavirus is also “ Zoonotic diseases “The source, the animal-to-human leap, but for the B virus, humans are a’dead end’,” Dr. Nikolaus Osterleader, dean of the Jockey Club Veterinary and Life Sciences College in Hong Kong, told Post. It was. “It’s not about jumping from one person to another.” Still, Chinese health officials said the new report suggests that the virus “may pose a potential zoonotic threat” to monkey handlers. Therefore, it is necessary to “strengthen the surveillance of Chinese macaques and professional workers.” Monkey B virus Monkeypox virus ..Monkey B virus belongs to a family of viruses called herpesviruses — the same family that includes humans Herpes simplex 1 usually causes cold sores and herpes simplex 2 causes genital herpes.Monkeypox virus, on the other hand, belongs to a family of viruses called orthopoxviruses and is associated with human-causing viruses. smallpox .. Originally published in Live Science.

