Ohio reports the highest increase in new coronavirus cases in a day in almost two months





Cleveland, Ohio-The Ohio Health Department reported 660 new coronavirus cases on Monday. This is the highest daily increase in new infections in almost two months. This increase is the largest in Ohio in 24 hours since May 28, when the state reported the same increase in 660 new infections. According to ODH data.. ODH released an explanation later on Monday, stating that the daily increase could increase due to technical issues that failed to count the “small number of cases” in the last two weeks. Authorities did not identify how much technical issues changed Monday’s total. The state also reported 35 new hospitalizations and 4 new ICU admissions on Monday. No new deaths have been reported, as the total number of deaths is updated only twice each Tuesday and Friday. According to ODH data, the 660 new cases reported on Monday are nearly double the three-week average of 330 new infections per day in Ohio. The increase in new Ohio coronavirus infections is consistent with trends seen throughout the United States Currently, new cases are increasing in all 50 statesHealth officials said, boosted by lower vaccination rates and the spread of the more contagious delta mutants. Ohio has seen a surge in new infections over the past week. On July 12, the state experienced an average of 285 new cases per day for 7 days. By Monday, the 7-day average increased by 39% to 468 new cases per day, according to ODH data. Health officials across the United States say the Delta variant is causing a surge in new infectious diseases. This variant, also known as B.1.617.2, has been described by the World Health Organization as “Variant of concernAfter it caused a surge in coronavirus infections in India.Ohio Health Authority Warning that variants pose significant risks For those who have not been vaccinated. There is also an increase in new infectious diseases due to delayed vaccinations in Ohio and other parts of the United States. Less than 48.5% of Ohio’s population We have started vaccination and less than 45.5% are fully vaccinated. However, Ohio’s vaccination efforts have kept new infections lower than they were in winter and spring 2021. The state’s seven-day average of new infections reached more than 12,000 per day in mid-December, and nevertheless. According to ODH data, 2,000 people per day in mid-April. Health officials have repeatedly emphasized that it is important to vaccinate more Americans to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Approximately 97% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that there were unvaccinated individuals nationwide and almost all deaths were among those who had not been shot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/coronavirus/2021/07/ohio-reports-highest-single-day-increase-in-new-coronavirus-cases-in-nearly-two-months.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos