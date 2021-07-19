PeaceHealth COVID Occurrence: “If it can occur here, it can occur anywhere.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver affected at least 10 patients and 4 health care workers.

Dr. Lawrence Neville, Chief Medical Officer of the Peace Health Columbia Network, said at an online press conference on Monday, July 19, “This is a wake-up call. If it can happen here, it happens everywhere. There is a possibility. “

The outbreak began on July 10, after a patient on the second floor of Vancouver Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Neville, all patients in PeaceHealth Southwest are tested for COVID on admission. Those who test positive remain in the COVID ward of a 450-bed hospital, while others are tested throughout the hospital.

PeaceHealth is working with Clark County Public Health to identify the cause of the outbreak.

Catherine Kroll, director of infection prevention systems at Peace Health, said Monday there were three possible causes for the outbreak. A visitor may have brought the infection to a hospital and infected another person. Healthcare professionals may have unknowingly become more active in COVID-19. Alternatively, the patient may have come to a hospital infected with COVID-19, but have been culturing the virus and are not yet symptomatic or have a positive test.

PeaceHealth contacted 44 patients who may have been affected by the outbreak while in a Vancouver hospital. So far, no one in the community has experienced the symptoms of COVID-19 or asked for a test to see if they were infected with the virus.

Kroll said he was convinced that Peace Health “identified and controlled the exposure” if no one had contacted the COVID-10 positive test by the end of July.

The outbreak of PeaceHealth COVID “is another reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over,” said Dr. Alan Menick, director of public health at Clark County.

“Not yet completed,” Melnick said on Monday, with COVID-19 cases increasing nationwide due to the highly contagious delta mutation, which accounts for about 41% of COVID-19 cases in Washington. He said he was doing it.

Melnick said that anything affected by the occurrence of Peace Health will be tested for variants of COVID.

“We test specimens from development and look for delta variants as well as new variants that may be there,” Merrick said.

Melnick and Neville emphasized on Monday that the best protection against getting sick with COVID-19 is to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The medical community is almost unanimous that vaccines are the way to go,” Neville said.

Melnick said he was concerned about the delay in demand for vaccines in Clark County, where 56% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated with COVID-19. ..

“We definitely need to increase those numbers,” Melnick said. “This outbreak demonstrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Of the 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 due to the outbreak of Peace Health, 5 were completely vaccinated. According to Neville, one of the four affected healthcare workers was fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and two were vaccinated against COVID-19. It is said that he did not receive it.

According to Neville, about 25% of Peace Health caregivers have not yet been vaccinated against COVID. According to Neville, Peace Health does not require healthcare professionals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and has no plans to do so. Healthcare workers who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Patients and health care workers affected by the recent outbreak show a variety of symptoms, Neville said.

“Vaccinated patients appear to be completely asymptomatic, but unvaccinated people range from very mild to a few with more severe symptoms ( It shows symptoms (of symptoms), “said Neville. “At this point, no one needs ICU level care. We are really grateful.”

Melnick said the national hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients aged 45-64 years was 16 times higher than for those who were not vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2.

“The best precaution against COVID is vaccination,” Melnick said.

Neville also urged residents of Clark County over the age of 12 to be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.

“If such an epidemic could occur in a safe, extraordinary public security record, such as Peace Health Southwest, it indicates that we are all very vulnerable to the revival of COVID.” Said Neville. “People need to strongly consider getting vaccinated. (COVID-19) There are still many vaccines.”

To find the location of the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County, visit VaccineLocator.doh.wa.gov or VaccineFinder.org. Please call 833-VAX-HELP (833-829-4357). Alternatively, text the zip code to 438829 (GET VAX).