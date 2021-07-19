Nine pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for the rest of July





Photo by Dax Melmer / Windsor star Article content Erie Shores HealthCare and Essex-Windsor EMS will host nine pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local schools over the next two weeks. Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content No reservations or health cards are required at clinic locations operated by the Community Response and Stabilization Team, a partnership between Leamington Hospital and EMS. Other services such as social check-in and virtual programs, secure connection to a designated self-quarantine center, mask and disinfection kit, and COVID-19 test are also available in the pop-up. The clinic is supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, City of Windsor, and Windsor-Essex Community Health Center. All clinics operate from 10 am to 3 pm. Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for vaccination. Clinics are planned at: Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content -Tuesday: Frank W. Begley Public School in Windsor (1093 Assumption Street) -Wednesday: William G. Davis Public School in Windsor (2855 Rivard St.) -Thursday: Comer’s Centennial Central Public School (6420 Taylor Avenue) -Friday: Windsor Assumption College (1100 Huron Church Road) -July 27: William G. Davis Public School in Windsor -July 28: Queen Elizabeth Public School in Leamington (4 Maxon Avenue) -July 29: Location undecided -July 30: Windsor Assumption College -July 31: Frank W. Begley Public School Separately, the University of Windsor has launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign to encourage students to receive jabs. The initiative, entitled Knockout COVID, also aims to convey the message of vaccination to other young adults and adolescents throughout the region. Advertising This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The school works with the University of Windsor Student Alliance, university researchers, and the WE-Spark Health Institute to provide expertise and help young people overcome vaccine hesitation. Lowest Local COVID Case Rate since the Onset of Pandemic Article Author: Jarvis: It’s a critical time for COVID-19 vaccination Announced “gradual” reopening of closed arenas, pools and community centers The university’s biomedical researcher and secretary-general, a supporter, said: WESpark Health Institute. Although most young people are healthy, they are at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and play an important role in stopping its spread and reducing the impact of the disease on family, friends and vulnerable people in the community. .. .. “ website (uwindsor.ca/takeajab) It is set up for students to ask experts about vaccines. Students can also share their vaccination experiences, concerns, stories and photos through social media and get the chance to win a series of prizes worth over $ 15,000. [email protected] twitter.com/wstarcampbell Share this article on social networks Sign up to receive daily headline news from Windsor Star, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for signing up! You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder. The next issue of Windsor Star Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

