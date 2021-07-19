More than half of Maine’s 12-19 year olds have COVID-19 shots

Warren Edgar, a junior at Portland High School, is not surprised that Maine has the highest immunization rates for teens in the United States.

“People I know wanted to get the vaccine when it went on sale. Many got it right away,” said May at a location near the main mall. Edgar, 16, who took his first shot at and is now fully vaccinated, said. “People wanted to be more sociable and have more face-to-face schools. We knew we needed to get a vaccine to do that. I wanted to get the vaccine so that I could get back to the state. “

This week, the percentage of teens and 12-year-olds in Maine People who have been vaccinated with coronavirus vaccine at least once The 50 percent threshold has been reached. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51% of residents aged 12 to 19 in the state take at least one dose, and about 47% are shy to take the final dose.

There seems to be no national comparison of groups aged 12-19, published daily by Maine, but the deployment of vaccines to teens and adolescents is much slower nationwide.

According to Mayo Clinic data, only about 14% of the US population under the age of 18 (including those under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine) receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On the other hand, the ratio of Maine is 18.2%, which is the fifth highest in the whole country. Vermont leads the country by 24%.

In many states, adolescent immunization rates are very low, such as 0.3 percent in Idaho, 5 percent in Louisiana, and 5.3 percent in Alabama.

Although the overall proportion of Maine is high, geographical disparities remain wide, both overall and among young people. In Cumberland County, 63% of 12-19 people are fully vaccinated, the highest in the state, compared to 28% in Somerset County and 30% in Washington County.

With the exception of Cumberland, only the Sagadahok, Knox, and Lincoln counties vaccinated more than 50 percent of adolescents by Monday.

Amelia Connor McCoy, 16, a junior at Portland High School, said she and her friends had a good summer as she and her friends were vaccinated after spending most of the distance education grade. ..

“We are all vaccinated so we can get in and out without worry,” Connor McCoy said. She also said she was able to go to a week-long sleepy summer camp at the University of Southern Maine for a musical theater and go to Old Port for ice cream without worrying about catching COVID-19. I did.

Luna Ulrich, 15, a second-year student at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor, is also pleased to have regained her social life. She was able to enjoy simple fun such as playing with friends, going shopping and playing mini golf.

“I basically didn’t do anything for a year,” Ulrich said. “It’s great to know that I’m on track.”

According to Bloomberg News Vaccine Tracker, Maine’s overall vaccination coverage is the third highest in the country in terms of the total fully vaccinated population, after Vermont and Massachusetts.

The state also continues to promote pop-up vaccine clinics around the state. Lewiston’s multicultural community and family support services hosted what is also an ice cream social event on Sunday. When school reopens in the fall, there may be an opportunity to set up a clinic on the premises.

Democratic Maine Governor Janet Mills advertised the state’s vaccination efforts, which was one of the reasons she allowed her emergency to expire last month.

“We were lifted by the courage, belief, and resilience that comes from loving the place and its people,” she said in a statement.

Although the state’s immunization rate is high, the number of cases of the virus has increased rapidly due to the recent national outbreaks, as delta mutants are contributing to the increase. The 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Maine has risen from 20.57 new cases per day on July 3 to 36.57 new cases per day on July 17 in the last two weeks. Did.

However, despite the upward trend, most of Maine and New England still experience much lower virus rates than most of the country. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the 2.8 case rate per 100,000 population in Maine is the sixth lowest in the country.

In contrast, states with much lower vaccination rates are skyrocketing more than 10 times more than Maine, including Florida, Kansas, Missouri, and Louisiana. Florida is the worst in the country with 49.3 cases per 100,000 population.

The main CDC reported on Monday that more than 69,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the onset of the pandemic. There are also 882 deaths.

