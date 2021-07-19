Vaccine more than 99% effective against COVID-19





Coronavirus vaccine According to an analysis released by the state on Monday, it was more than 99% effective against the New Jersey coronavirus. Research saw “Revolutionary” case — A case in which people in Garden State who were completely vaccinated against COVID-19 were later tested positive. By June 28, 4,432,769 people had been vaccinated in Jersey. The study found 3,474 COVID cases, or 99.92 percent efficacy, among fully vaccinated people. 84 hospitalized vaccinated people and 31 died of COVID — less than a tenth of a percent, According to analysis.. An old man vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at his home in Paterson, NJ on May 12, 2021. Associated Press Photo / Seth Wenig “These numbers speak for themselves. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement that pandemics are occurring only among unvaccinated people.” Announcement result. “Anyone who is 12 years of age or older must be vaccinated.” A study published last week Yale University And the New York City Department of Health found similar results at Big Apple regarding the effectiveness of vaxx. The analysis concluded that COVID vaccination prevented a staggering 8,300 deaths and 44,000 hospitalizations in the city during the first six months of 2021. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the results show that there is only a “pandemic among unvaccinated people.” Associated Press Photo / Wayne Parry According to a Yale University study, the city’s vaccination campaign blocked an estimated 250,000 new coronavirus infections, with only 1.1% of all new cases in the five provinces being fully vaccinated by New Yorkers. It was a thing. Still, many New Yorkers, even hospital workers, are still resisting being jabed. Posts on Sunday almost one-third of city hospital workers Not According to the State Health Department, they are vaccinated. At 11 public hospitals in the city, 40% of workers are unvaccinated. New York State Health Department officials also said they found a low proportion of COVID cases among vaccinated New Yorkers. This is a situation that we are closely tracking. “To date, the New York State Department of Health has recognized 8,718 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, 0.15% of fully vaccinated people. Completely possible hospitalization or death. We continue to investigate the number of people vaccinated, “said Abigail Barker, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/19/nj-study-vaccines-more-than-99-effective-against-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos