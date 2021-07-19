Outbreak of highly infectious COVID-19 Delta strain in New South Wales encourages vaccinated children to “rethink”

Teenagers and toddlers are set to be included in the NSW vaccination rollout as health authorities fight to contain the rapidly expanding COVID-19 Delta strain.

However, the Premier of New South Wales has said it will consider deploying jabs to children in the future.

Some experts welcomed the move, while others said there were ethical concerns.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian yesterday revealed that the fact that the Delta strain had infected young people prompted the plan.

“In the previous Strand, I had never seen young people infected with the virus like they did. [now] Or, it just transfers the virus, “said Beregikrian.

“That’s why vaccination associated with the Delta strain does not necessarily mean an adult.

“It will also mean younger adolescents and younger children.”

Pfizer has applied to TGA for vaccine approval for children aged 12 to 15 years. ((( ABC News: Patrick Rocka ).

Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said the state needs to “… rethink our role in immunizing children.”

The Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA) has not yet approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children, but Dr. Chant said that some foreign countries are allowed to use the vaccine for younger age groups. “I’m happy to see it.”

Plans to expand vaccination deployment to include adolescents and children are welcomed by epidemiologist Marylouise McLaws, a member of the NSW COVID Infection, Prevention and Management Task Force.

“I’ve been asking for this for quite some time,” said Professor McLaws.

In the early stages of the pandemic, she said, children were less likely to become infected and infected children appeared to be asymptomatic.

With the advent of the Delta stock, “it’s no longer the case,” said Professor McClaw.

“If we want to take care of them and keep their health as they are now, we need to vaccinate them.”

Professor McLaws said there were reports of children suffering from “long COVID” in the UK and the symptoms could last for months.

She also said that preventing the spread of the virus would benefit the wider community.

“Young adults and children have more social contact than anyone in their 40s and 50s, and certainly in their 60s.

“Vaccination does not provide protection from infection. [only] Senior citizens. “

Marylouise Mclaws says she has long sought immunity to children for COVID-19. ((( ABC News: Brendan Esposito ).

However, some believe that the move to vaccinate healthy Australian children is premature.

Margie Danchin, a pediatrician and immunization expert at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, said:

“Are we really justifying children to be vaccinated to prevent transmission to the elderly?”

Dr. Danchin said the focus should be to vaccinate the elderly first.

“We have come a long way before we begin to open the program to children over the age of 12 and potentially younger, before we get the coverage we need for the adult population.”

Dr. Danchin said ethical issues were also involved.

“I ask myself whether vaccination of children and adolescents in high-income countries should be prioritized over immunization of adults in low- and middle-income countries, where their deployment is known to have barely begun. “We need to do that,” she said.

Margie Danchin says the focus should be on immunizing older people first. ((( Provided by: Murdoch Institute ).

Nancy Baxter, an epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne’s School of Population and World Health, said she agreed to a New South Wales health assessment that her child needed vaccination.

“In the UK, where children and teenagers are not currently vaccinated, high school outbreaks are actually causing many second waves,” Baxter said.

Professor Baxter said vaccination of school-aged children meant eliminating the need to close schools in the event of an outbreak.

“Therefore, vaccination of children is a way to ensure that their education is not interrupted constantly,” she said.

The TGA said it has tentatively approved the Pfizer vaccine for people over the age of 16 and the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 18.

“Pfizer has now filed an application with TGA to change its initial provisional approval to include children between the ages of 12 and 15,” a spokeswoman said.

“To date, AstraZeneca has not filed a similar application to extend the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 18.

“The Australian Government continues to follow advice from the Immunization Advisory Group (ATAGI) on priority groups for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“If TGA grants regulatory approval to the younger age group, ATAGI will provide prioritization advice as the program continues to evolve.”

