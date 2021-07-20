A small percentage of “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases are not surprising to North Texas physicians – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Dallas (CBSDFW.COM) – After five fully vaccinated Texas Democrats have been tested positive for COVID-19, there is growing concern about the so-called “breakthrough” case. However, doctors said less than 1% of the cases they saw were breakthroughs. read more: 6 people hospitalized after the Plano House explosion “We see a large group of people, even in the same social group and family, but what we see is that the vaccinated person is at home with a mild illness and is not vaccinated. The other family members are in the hospital. They can get more serious illnesses and they can be in the intensive care room, “said Dr. Bonnielawot, an infectious disease specialist at Medical City Dallas. Stated. Dallas County reports 1,338 cases of complete vaccination with COVID. Of these, 105 (8%) required hospitalization and 14 (a little over 1%) died. Doctors said the vaccine would never be 100% effective because it is not 100% effective. read more: Will airlines need masks after September 13 as the behavior of “uncontrollable” passengers surges? Most of the breakthrough cases are immunocompromised people. “I think they’re really good at preventing serious illness and death,” said Dr. Phil Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department. “And the people we see are usually much less serious in the case of breakthroughs than they would be if they weren’t vaccinated.” Doctors also say that vaccinated people are less likely to spread because of the low viral load in the respiratory tract. Like the Delta variant, there are still unclear points, but they say that all three vaccines are very effective and far the best option. Other news: Arlington police extend push to deal with the surge in violent crime “In general, the risk of COVID, as well as long-term COVID, outweighs any of the risks or side effects of vaccination raised so far,” said Dr. Rawot.

