Outbreak of monkeypox 2021: What are the symptoms? Is it deadly?
A Lives in Dallas It has been confirmed that there is a case of Monkeypox, A viral disease with little risk to the general public, New York Times Report.
- The incident was confirmed by a resident of Dallas who recently returned from Nigeria.
- The resident has been hospitalized but remains stable.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox It is a chickenpox-like disease that occurs in monkey colonies.According to it, it is common in humans in Central and West African countries. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
Symptoms of monkeypox In humans it resembles smallpox, but tends to be milder.According to the virus, it causes swelling of people’s lymph nodes CDC. It takes 7 to 14 days for the infection to cause symptoms and lasts about 5 to 21 days.
Symptoms of monkeypox include:
- heat
- headache
- muscle pain
- Back pain
- Swelling of lymph nodes
- cold
- Malaise
Is monkeypox deadly?
by CDC, Monkeypox disease It lasts about 2-4 weeks.
- Yes, at least in Africa. According to the CDC, “Monkeypox has been shown to kill 1 in 10 people who get sick.”
Is there a risk of monkeypox?
Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge, statement On Friday, humans are not at high risk for monkeypox.
- “Although rare, we don’t expect this incident to be a reason for caution and pose a threat to the general public,” he said.
Similarly, Dr. Philip Juan, Director of Health and Welfare, Dallas County, said: New York Times The county has worked with state and federal authorities to understand the potential spread of the virus.
- “We have determined that there is little risk to the general public,” Huang said. New York Times.. “This is another example of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, because it is within easy flight distance from global infectious diseases.”
Is there a monkeypox vaccine?
by CDC, There was an outbreak of monkeypox in the United States in 2003. Some people were advised to take a smallpox vaccine to combat the outbreak. The vaccine was used in people who had the disease.
