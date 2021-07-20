CDC data contradicts Julian Castro’s Texas COVID-19 claim





Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Texas, but unlike the one recently tweeted by Democrat Julian Castro, there is no “highest COVID positive rate and number of cases in the country.”

CastroThe former mayor of San Antonio and the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration emphasized the situation in Texas as follows: July 15th Tweet Criticizes state Republican governor Greg Abbott. Greg Abbott spends every minute he wakes up trying to pass his voter oppression bill. Texas, on the other hand, has the highest COVID positive rate and number of cases in the country. Hospitalization has increased by 75% since late June. Do your job, @GregAbbott_TX.. -Julian Castro (@JulianCastro) July 15, 2021 Castro was right about the rate of increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Texas. by State government data increased from a recent low of 1,428 on June 27, the day before his tweet was sent, to 2,519 on July 14. Hospitalization in the state continued to increase for the next few days, rising to 3,046 on July 18. This is an increase of 113% from June 27th.

However, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are inconsistent with his claim that Texas has the highest positive test rates and number of cases. Texas’ 7-day test positive rate was between 8% and 9.9%, by CDC data edited as of July 15th. This is the percentage of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) that causes COVID-19 that returned positive. At least four states, Louisiana, Arizona, Kansas, and Mississippi, were within the same proportions as Texas. Also, in at least five states, Arkansas, Florida, Utah, Nevada, and Oklahoma, the test positive rate ranged from 10% to 14.9%. As of July 19, Texas’ 7 days test positive It ranged from 10% to 14.9%, along with at least 10 other states. At least one state (Nevada) ranged from 15% to 19.9%. According to the CDC, data is not available in all states. Also, based strictly on the number of COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, 16,569 cases in Texas were second only to 39,349 cases in Florida. by The CDC is current as of July 15th. Not surprising given that there are two Florida and Texas. Most populous The United States is the second largest state after California, ranking third in the total number of COVID-19 cases during that period. But when measured by Cases for every 100,000 people — This allows comparisons between states with different population sizes — Texas is far below the list. As of July 15, the COVID-19 infection rate in Texas over the past seven days was 57.1 per 100,000, according to the CDC. This was lower than the other 14 states, from 237.4 per 100,000 in Arkansas to 58.4 per 100,000 in Washington. Among these states are Missouri (203), Florida (183.2), Nevada (153.6), Louisiana (151.4), Utah (112.4), Wyoming (102.6), Oklahoma (94.2), Kansas (91.9), Mississippi ( There was 88.3). , Alabama (83.6), Alaska (70.1), Arizona (76.5). As of July 19, Texas tax rates are 75.5 cases per 100,000 people Last 7 days. It was still lower than the 12 states. It is also worth noting that some of the states with the highest case rates during that period are among the states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. by According to CDC data as of July 19, none of the 13 states with the highest 7-day case rates, including Texas, have received at least one vaccine available to more than 60% of residents. Of these states, Florida had the highest percentage (55.6%) in at least one shot, and Louisiana had the lowest percentage (39.9%). Texas was 49.8%. “This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. July 16 press conference According to the White House COVID-19 compatible team. She said in COVID-19 that “more than 97% of people currently hospitalized” were “not vaccinated.” It’s similar to what she said July 1st briefingWhen she said, “preliminary data from state collections” since January showed that “99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in these states occurred in unvaccinated people.” The Associated Press is similar report In late June, “almost all” (about 99.2%) of Americans who died of COVID-19 in May were unvaccinated. According to AP, unvaccinated accounted for nearly 99% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations that month. We asked Castro’s office for the metrics or sources of data he trusted for his claim, but we did not receive a response. The CDC data we found do not support what he said about the COVID-19 positive rate and number of cases in Texas.

Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The views expressed in our editorial decisions, and in our articles, do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.



