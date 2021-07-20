Lane County COVID cases increased by 39.4%.Oregon Incident Soars





A surge in new coronavirus cases in Oregon during the week ending Sunday, with 1,768 cases reported, an increase of 48.2%. Last week, there were 1,193 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon was ranked 27th among the states in which the coronavirus was the fastest to spread per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 66% from the previous week, with 226,012 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 0.78% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 50 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. In many places, no cases and deaths were reported around July 4, so these cases shift to the next week, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons. Lane County reported 99 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 71 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 14,240 cases and 169 deaths have been reported. Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Umatilla, Crook, and Lake counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 191 cases. Marion County, 164 cases. Weekly cases increased in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Umatira, Washington, and Jackson counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Oregon ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 59.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 56%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Oregon reported an additional 37,108 vaccinations, including 15,842 initial doses. Last week, the state received 31,257 vaccinations, including 13,344 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 4,674,557 doses. Throughout Oregon, cases declined in six counties, the most in Union, Baker, and Grant counties. In Oregon, 25 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Eleven people were reported dead the week before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 211,998 people have been coronavirus-positive and 2,817 have died from the disease in Oregon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 34,079,960 people are positive and 609,019 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States Lane County reports 84 additional cases over the weekend Lane County reported 84 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period on Monday, bringing the county-wide number of cases to 14,326. The death toll remained at 169 for 13 days. 113 people were considered infectious, an increase of 24% compared to Friday. Ten were hospitalized, four were hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and four were ventilated. As of Sunday, 209,222 people in Lane County were fully vaccinated, accounting for 54.86% of the total population, with 421,795 first and second vaccinations. The Register Guard contributed to this report. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

