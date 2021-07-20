Tennessee Stops Children’s Outreach Vaccine Program

Share on Pinterest Experts say the Tennessee decision to discontinue the outreach program can lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses among children.Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Tennessee officials have suspended an outreach program for children for all vaccines.

Experts say this decision may increase the number of cases of COVID-19 among children, especially in the case of rapidly increasing delta mutants.

They add that this decision may also increase other illnesses that require vaccination, such as whooping cough and measles.

Tennessee Health Department staff Announcement They stop all vaccine outreach programs for children.

Their directives are not unique to COVID-19. For all types of vaccines.

The announcement came at the same time as the state Dismissal Dr. Michel Fiscus, Chief Vaccine Officer, quoted the 1987 Supreme Court of Tennessee’s ruling in an attempt to increase vaccination rates across the state, so most minors between the ages of 14 and 18 If you said you can get treatment without a parent. I agree.

Fiscus and other critics say the new position of the Ministry of Health is a clearly partisan move promoted by state Republicans.

“When I sent a note to my healthcare provider clarifying the decision of the 34-year-old Tennessee Supreme Court, I should have been more’politically aware’and was told I’ve stabbed a bear.” Said Fiscus. NBC News..

“I’m not a political activist. To date, I’m a doctor responsible for protecting Tennessee people, including children, from preventable illnesses like COVID-19,” she said.

These actions alerted a group of doctors and patient advocates.

“We are very worried that it is not the time to step out of the gas when distributing information about the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. Devin Yop, EdD, MS, CEO of Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

Recent APIC officials Make a statement He blamed efforts to limit the spread of vaccines in response to changes in Tennessee’s vaccine response.

“Sadly, their actions mean fewer people are eligible for the vaccine, which will lead to more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Jop told Healthline. “With a vaccine that is 95% effective in preventing serious illness, this has tragic consequences.”