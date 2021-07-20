Health
Tennessee Stops Children’s Outreach Vaccine Program
- Tennessee officials have suspended an outreach program for children for all vaccines.
- Experts say this decision may increase the number of cases of COVID-19 among children, especially in the case of rapidly increasing delta mutants.
- They add that this decision may also increase other illnesses that require vaccination, such as whooping cough and measles.
Tennessee Health Department staff Announcement They stop all vaccine outreach programs for children.
Their directives are not unique to COVID-19. For all types of vaccines.
The announcement came at the same time as the state Dismissal Dr. Michel Fiscus, Chief Vaccine Officer, quoted the 1987 Supreme Court of Tennessee’s ruling in an attempt to increase vaccination rates across the state, so most minors between the ages of 14 and 18 If you said you can get treatment without a parent. I agree.
Fiscus and other critics say the new position of the Ministry of Health is a clearly partisan move promoted by state Republicans.
“When I sent a note to my healthcare provider clarifying the decision of the 34-year-old Tennessee Supreme Court, I should have been more’politically aware’and was told I’ve stabbed a bear.” Said Fiscus. NBC News..
“I’m not a political activist. To date, I’m a doctor responsible for protecting Tennessee people, including children, from preventable illnesses like COVID-19,” she said.
These actions alerted a group of doctors and patient advocates.
“We are very worried that it is not the time to step out of the gas when distributing information about the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. Devin Yop, EdD, MS, CEO of Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
Recent APIC officials Make a statement He blamed efforts to limit the spread of vaccines in response to changes in Tennessee’s vaccine response.
“Sadly, their actions mean fewer people are eligible for the vaccine, which will lead to more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Jop told Healthline. “With a vaccine that is 95% effective in preventing serious illness, this has tragic consequences.”
According to experts, changes in the policy of limiting vaccine education and events to adults only can have serious public health implications.
Children under the age of 18 make up 20 percent of the population.It May not be possible Reach “herd immunity” without them.
“Being a doctor and a parent of three girls, it’s hard to understand why we don’t want to share the benefits of getting a vaccine that protects against deadly viruses and bacteria with the general public.” Stated. Dr. Jose Mallorga, Secretary-General of the Family Health Center at the University of California, Irvine.
“We need to stop thinking that the virus does not affect children so much. There are children’s hospitals across the country that continue to record admissions and ICU admissions,” Mayorga told Healthline. It was.
“In addition, cases of” long COVID “have been recorded in children. As a parent, I myself cannot understand the idea of endangering such a child. We hope that parents will begin to realize that qualified adults and children need to be vaccinated as much as possible to end this pandemic.
The implications of this type of policymaking go beyond COVID-19.
“The state’s approach to stopping vaccination outreach, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, may impede the ability to vaccinate adults and protect children from other infectious diseases.” Dr. Shapiro, IranAltaMed Health Services, Health Education and Wellness Medical Director and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told Healthline.
“Whooping cough, measles, polio, and other outbreaks of illness that have been blocked in the state due to the protection provided by vaccination may be seen,” he said.
Dr. Anita Ravi, MPH, MSHP, New York City’s family doctors agreed.
“Political pressure based on false information rather than science sets a dangerous precedent for public confidence in our public health system,” she added. “The loss of trust between these important agencies, whether from lawmakers or the public health sector, puts the health of all of us at risk.”
