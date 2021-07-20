Health
The first weekend of the latest mask recommendations led to confusion and various reactions by Bay Area companies
Residents of the seven counties in the Bay Area Said on friday To delay the latest surge in new COVID cases caused by the delta variant, it is necessary to start masking again indoors, whether or not fully vaccinated. However, after a month of masklessness in bars and restaurants, boomerang guidance was created for some annoying situations, at least for patrons.
Many Bay Area residents continue to wear masks to go shopping for groceries and walk down the street, but many others have to keep their masks in their pockets. Nevertheless, he enjoys throwing away his mask when shopping, eating and drinking. A wallet for use in ride-sharing vehicles, public transport, and certain companies that never withdrew their mask obligations.
KPIX talked to a few people On the streets of San Jose, a man ridiculed the new self-instruction, saying, “Why do you wear a mask indoors? There is a lot of data out there that you don’t need to wear a mask at this time.”
Talk to Chronicle On Friday, one Pleasanton resident, Mark Richardson, “ask Superman to wear a bulletproof vest,” comparing telling vaccinated people to put their masks back on. It is a thing. And he lamented, “Did you think we were’following science’?”
10 year old party at El Rio on Sunday Daytime reality revived After a 21-month hiatus, the workers managing the doors are all in the outside row that they need to wear masks while walking the indoor part of the bar and ordering drinks. Announced in.
“And I don’t want to discuss it,” she said.
Still, most of the venue is outdoors in the backyard with all masks removed.
At the cozy and historic Twin Peaks tavern in Castro on Saturday, patrons and staff didn’t have masks inside.
Most of the new COVID cases found are still unvaccinated, and outbreaks appear to be concentrated in pocket cities in the Bay Area, where vaccination rates are low. In San Francisco, the most recent new case was Bayview / Hunters Point postal code 94124. In East Bay, clusters were found across the East Oakland-San Francisco border, with postal codes 94603 and 94621 hit hardest.
Thursday, Mayor of San Francisco London Breed Hold a press conference Bayview urged residents to look for vaccinations if they were previously reluctant, and the city’s black residents are currently hospitalized, even though only 5.6% of the city’s population is present. He said it accounts for 28% of cases.
However, some groundbreaking COVID cases have been reported among vaccinated people, and the state now states that post-vaccination cases occurred in 0.07% of vaccinated people. I am. This represents 14,365 groundbreaking cases in California to date.
Until June 15, the restaurant, which required a mask from the eater every time the server approached the table, said it would decide whether to do it indoors under the voluntary guidance of a Bay Area health officer. I’m in a difficult position.
“I don’t think we’re in a position to impose more requirements than required,” says executive chef Bob Sina. district Restaurant, Talk to the chronicle.. “People can make their own decisions.”
Still, many restaurants and bars are moving this forward, and based on the tastes of owners and staff, different businesses may see different levels of response and precautions in the coming weeks.
One of the owners, Ioroi Yuka Cassava The fact that the Outer Richmond restaurant (actually closed for remodeling until August 13th) can prepare for tougher orders in the coming weeks with a little more masking if the surge intensifies. Tells Chronicles that patrons need to consider.
“I don’t think many restaurants can handle another shutdown,” says Ioroi. “”[Masking] It may mitigate that risk. “
Relation: Bay Area health officials voluntarily encourage residents to re-wear masks in indoor public spaces
Image above: Usher is holding a sign urging fans to wear a mask during the San Francisco Giants match against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on April 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California. .. (Photo by Ezra Show / Getty Images)
