Spectrum Health and HHS to increase access to monoclonal antibody therapy





Grand Rapids, Michigan — On July 21, 2021, Spectrum Health of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Michigan Department of Health and Social Welfare (MDHHS) announced plans to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy. Reach more people (mAb). “Spectrum Health is pleased to be able to participate in this wonderful collaboration to extend its monoclonal antibody program in West Michigan to the most vulnerable people,” said Chad Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Health West Michigan. I will. “Also, by providing treatment in the emergency department, we can treat patients in the community seeking medical care in the early stages of COVID-19. This treatment has the potential to be life-changing for our patients. Yes, we want to make it as easy to use as possible. “ Spectrum Health plans not to form an underserved community by working with grassroots communities. “People across the country continue to test positive for COVID-19, many of whom are still at high risk of severe hospitalization and death from the virus,” said Dr. John Red, assistant secretary-general. For the preparation and response of the US Department of Health and Human Services. “People who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to discuss with their healthcare provider whether monoclonal antibody treatment is appropriate. We will work with medical leaders such as Spectrum Health to improve this treatment. I am happy to make it easier to use. “ Monoclonal antibody therapy is a COVID-19 treatment given by the US Food and Drug Administration for use by outpatients. According to Spectrum Health, this treatment helps high-risk patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home. mAb treatment takes 20 minutes and patient monitoring takes an additional hour. Patients are insured, but treatment is provided to everyone, regardless of immigration or health insurance. To learn more or learn more about mAb, please call Spectrum Health COVID-19 Infusion Clinic ((616) 391-0351).

