Breast-fed babies have low blood pressure

According to researchers, babies who are breastfed for a short period of time have low blood pressure and good heart health.

According to experts, this is because breast milk contains hormones and is ready to improve long-term health.

Authorities recommend that babies should be breast-fed until they are six months old, during which time only one in four babies will be breast-fed.

Babies who are breastfed for a long time have low blood pressure at the age of three.

That is the conclusion Research It was announced today in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), which analyzed data from more than 2,000 children to determine the relationship between breastfeeding and blood pressure.

“Children who have been breastfed have been observed to have lower blood pressure at age 3 even with a short period of limited breastfeeding early in the first few days of life,” the study authors said. writing.

“The clinical relevance of these associations has not yet been determined, but these early differences in blood pressure can later lead to a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease. [in] Savings on life and related medical costs, “the author added.

Of the 2,382 children surveyed, 49 were not breast-fed, while 98 were breast-fed only during their childhood hospitalization.

At the age of three, researchers found that children who had never been breastfed had high blood pressure. People who were breastfed only in the first few days of life had lower blood pressure than their non-breastfed companions.