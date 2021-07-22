Pasadena issues updated health orders requiring indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status – Pasadena now issues

[BREAKING] Pasadena authorities issued an updated health order on Wednesday and resumed the use of masks in public places and businesses indoors from 12:01 am on Thursday, regardless of vaccination status.

This order should cover the face of every individual in all indoor public places, venues, meetings, and businesses, regardless of vaccination status.

Examples of these settings include, but are not limited to:

•office

• retail store

•grocery store

• Restaurants, bars, pubs, breweries when not eating or drinking

•theater

• Gym and fitness center

• State and municipal offices servicing the general public

Businesses, individuals, venue operators, or hosts in public indoor environments require patrons to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and post signs at the entrance that communicates masking requirements for all patrons. need to do it.

Private gathering is not subject to masking requirements and at this time capacity limits and changes to other business operations are not included in the health order.

The California Public Health Service requires indoor masking for everyone from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status. The longer you wait for vaccination, the higher your risk of getting COVID-19 and infecting your friends, loved ones, or colleagues.

This obligation is imposed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both Pasadena and Los Angeles counties.

Since June 15, when most restrictions from the state have been lifted, the average daily incident rate of COVID-19 in Pasadena has increased by 586%, at the “substantial infection” level of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Has been reached. (CDC) index Level of community infection..

“Everyone who qualifies should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently approved vaccines are effective in preventing serious consequences from viruses that cause COVID-19, including delta mutants. Vaccination is one of the most important ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for school-aged children in just a few weeks full-time face-to-face learning. It’s time to get back to, “says Dr. Ying. Ying Goh, Health Officer and Director of the Pasadena Public Health Service. “Vaccines are safe, effective and available for free.”

Test positive rates in Pasadena have also risen to “substantial infection” levels. In Los Angeles County, home to the majority of people who work, visit, or patronize businesses in Pasadena, the COVID-19 case rate has risen to “highly infected” levels, further increasing the risk of infection in Pasadena. .. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 have more than doubled both locally and throughout Los Angeles County.

In addition, a much more contagious delta variant of the virus has become the predominant strain in the United States and has been detected in specimens collected from labor-confirmed Pasadena residents with COVID-19 from multiple unrelated households. it was done.

Recent real-world evidence is that licensed vaccines are highly defensive against hospitalization and death from infection with the delta variant, allowing fully vaccinated people to infect or infect someone else with the virus. It supports research results that suggest that it is much less likely to occur.

However, data are still being collected and analyzed to further clarify the prevalence of fully vaccinated individuals and their role in infection. This is an important reason why everyone now masks indoors.

Continuing increases in vaccination rates are of utmost importance when considering options to stop this rapid increase in COVID-19 infection, but additional measures are needed. Universal indoor masking is the least confusing and most effective additional tool. All individuals, especially those who are not vaccinated or who are at high risk of serious consequences of COVID-19, should take personal measures to reduce the risk in addition to masking.

New health orders will be available at www.cityofpasadena.net/covid-19 On Wednesday night.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available free of charge from the Pasadena Public Health Service. Children over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine. For more information and to register your reservation, please visit: MyTurn.ca.gov Or www.cityofpasadena.net/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/#vaccination-sites..