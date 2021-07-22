20-fold increase in COVID-19 cases per month in LA County – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (CBSLA)- The Los Angeles County Public Health Service confirmed 2,551 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This is a 20-fold increase in one month, with 124 new COVID-19 cases reported on June 21st. The positive test rate on Wednesday is 5.2%. According to public health officials, this rate was 0.7% a month ago. read more: Victorville Councilor Blanca Gomez arrested during council meeting Of the new cases reported by public health, 83% are people under the age of 50 and 65% are people between the ages of 18 and 49, the agency said. There are 585 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, and 23% of these people are in the ICU. On June 21, there were 213 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the seven new deaths reported on Wednesday, two died between the ages of 65 and 79, three were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach. To date, public health has identified 1,273,390 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 24,594 people. The test results are available to more than 7.2 million individuals, 16% of whom are positive on the test. Health officials warn that unvaccinated people are at greatest risk of getting COVID-19. Unvaccinated adults are at greatest risk of severe COVID-19 infection in older age or with certain medical conditions. read more: Orange County Fire Department employee probation, get community service order in 2019 shooting his pitbull To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, public health authorities recommend individuals: -Get vaccinated.

-Wear a mask that fits.

-Avoid crowded areas.

-Wash your hands and use hand sanitizers frequently.

-Do not eat with unwashed hands or touch your face.

-Please stay home when you are ill. In Los Angeles County, health officials say that everyone over the age of two must wear a mask in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. Public health departments need to continue to wear masks on Wednesday at all public transport and transportation hubs, all medical facilities, correction facilities, shelters and cooling centers, schools and day care facilities, regardless of vaccination status Said. “We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone who lost friends and loved ones at COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Unfortunately, the number of cases in LA is increasing rapidly due to the mixture of more infectious delta mutants and unmasked individuals with unknown vaccination status.” Other news: A long beach restaurant offering $ 1 Frank on National Hot Dog Day Anyone over the age of 12 living or working in LA County can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinations are widely available throughout Los Angeles County, and many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/07/21/la-county-sees-20-fold-increase-of-covid-19-cases-in-a-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos