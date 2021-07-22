The study found that the United States is the fourth most orphaned child in the world due to COVID deaths.





There were about 140 million orphans around the world before the pandemic robbed millions of people around the world. Currently, an additional 1.5 million children have lost their parents, grandparents, or other caregivers to COVID-19. Nearly 114,000 of these children are from the United States, according to a treatise published Tuesday at The Lancet. After Mexico, Brazil and India, the United States ranks fourth with the highest number of orphaned children due to COVID-19 deaths. And, as data show across the pandemic, more men than women die from the disease in almost every country. As a result, up to five times more children than their mothers lose their fathers. Orphan children are at increased risk of short-term and long-term adverse health, safety, and well-being after losing a caregiver, based on what researchers have learned from the Ebola and HIV epidemics. I will. Results include poverty, mental health problems, sexual violence, teenage pregnancy, and a higher risk of suicide, heart disease, diabetes, cancer or stroke. As a result, researchers say experts need to respond quickly. Children under the age of 18 lose their parents with COVID-19 every 12 seconds. “The hidden pandemic of the orphanage is a global emergency and we can’t wait to take action until tomorrow. The out-of-control COVID-19 epidemic makes the lives of left-behind children sudden and permanent. “We will change it to,” said Sesflaxman, a senior research co-author and senior lecturer in statistics at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, in a statement. “Tomorrow is too late for a child in an orphanage. The experience will cause the child to grow up with serious damage. We quickly identify the children behind these numbers and Surveillance systems need to be strengthened to provide the support that all children need to grow. “ The team created a mathematical model using data estimates from 21 countries, which account for 77% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths from March 2020 to April 2021. Researchers then linked this information to fertility data from the same country and lost their caregivers. According to this study, during the first 14 months of the pandemic, more than one million children lost one or both of their parents to COVID-19. An additional 500,000 have lost their grandparents, who were long-term caregivers at home. The countries with the highest number of children who lost their caregivers were Mexico (about 141,100), Brazil (about 130,300), India (about 119,200), the United States (about 113,700), Peru (about 98,900), and It was South Africa (about 94,600 people). , Iran (about 41,000), Colombia (about 33,300), Russia (about 29,700). In April 2021, India alone saw an approximately 8.5-fold increase in the number of newly orphaned children (43,139 children) compared to the previous month (5,091). In addition, researchers say their findings are likely to be underestimated because COVID-19 mortality data for all countries were not available. Not to mention the variability in coronavirus testing and reporting. “Our study has established a minimum estimate (lower limit) for the number of children who have lost their parents or grandparents. Tragically, many demographic, epidemiological and healthcare factors , Suggesting that the actual number affected could be orders of magnitude higher, “said Dr. Juliette Unwin, a research co-author who is a member of the COVID-19 response team at Imperial College. I did. “In the coming months, even in countries that have already been hit hard, variants and slow pace of vaccination can accelerate pandemics, resulting in millions of children. Is experiencing an orphan. “ Katie Camello, McClutch Washington Bureau More articles from BDN

