Doctors were forced to decline COVID patients begging for vaccines

An unvaccinated young patient is begging for a COVID-19 shot while fighting for life in an Alabama hospital.

But instead, Dr. Brightney Covia must provide a tragic reality.

“One of the last things they do before they are intubated is to ask me for a vaccine. I hold their hand and say sorry, it’s too late,” said Birmingham’s Grand View Medical. Covia, who works at the center, writes: Facebook post on Sunday..

Covia said he was forced to decline a desperate plea from a coronavirus patient trying to put on a ventilator.

“I have young healthy people with very serious COVID infections admitted to the hospital,” she writes.

Doctors’ explanations have been scrutinized by skeptics, who point out online that the number of deaths in the state is well below last spring.

Author Jeffrey A. Tucker describes Covia’s post as “somehow over-completely created.” It tells a story that fits the general story in every way, but omits details about the age and health of serious consequences. And it ends in predicting “imminent ruin” for school maskless children. “

Alabama has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the country, accounting for only 33.7% of the state’s population, but as of Tuesday, the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths was eight, reaching late January. It is well below the peak of 154 deaths. ..

Covia tells the families of deceased COVID patients to be vaccinated and honor them. Facebook

The majority of infected patients currently in the hospital are not receiving injections — and one vaccinated patient needs very little oxygen and is expected to recover, Covia I told AL.com.

But some of the unvaccinated patients weren’t so lucky, she said.

“When I call the time of death, I hug their family, and I go to get vaccinated and they do the same, the best way to honor them to their loved ones I would recommend it to anyone who knows, “she wrote on Facebook.

“They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They had a particular blood type or a particular blood type. I thought I wouldn’t get sick because I had a skin tone. They thought it was “just the flu.” But they were wrong. And they want them to be able to come back. But they can’t. “

Covia said anyone who has not been vaccinated is advised to ask a doctor a question.

“When welcoming new unvaccinated COVID patients, I try to be very non-judgmental, but I really start asking them,” Why didn’t you get vaccinated? ” I did. And I ask it at close range, in the least judgmental way possible, “she said. “And most of them, they are very honest and give me an answer.” I talked to this person, I saw this on Facebook, I received this email I saw this in the news, “you know, these are all the reasons I wasn’t vaccinated.

Covia says he has made progress in encouraging people to vaccinate. Facebook

“And one question I always ask them is, did you make an appointment with your GP and ask them for their opinion on whether you should get the vaccine? And so far, no one has that I didn’t answer “yes” to the question, “she continued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people nationwide.