Health
Doctors were forced to decline COVID patients begging for vaccines
An unvaccinated young patient is begging for a COVID-19 shot while fighting for life in an Alabama hospital.
But instead, Dr. Brightney Covia must provide a tragic reality.
“One of the last things they do before they are intubated is to ask me for a vaccine. I hold their hand and say sorry, it’s too late,” said Birmingham’s Grand View Medical. Covia, who works at the center, writes: Facebook post on Sunday..
Covia said he was forced to decline a desperate plea from a coronavirus patient trying to put on a ventilator.
“I have young healthy people with very serious COVID infections admitted to the hospital,” she writes.
Doctors’ explanations have been scrutinized by skeptics, who point out online that the number of deaths in the state is well below last spring.
Author Jeffrey A. Tucker describes Covia’s post as “somehow over-completely created.” It tells a story that fits the general story in every way, but omits details about the age and health of serious consequences. And it ends in predicting “imminent ruin” for school maskless children. “
Alabama has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the country, accounting for only 33.7% of the state’s population, but as of Tuesday, the seven-day average of coronavirus deaths was eight, reaching late January. It is well below the peak of 154 deaths. ..
The majority of infected patients currently in the hospital are not receiving injections — and one vaccinated patient needs very little oxygen and is expected to recover, Covia I told AL.com.
But some of the unvaccinated patients weren’t so lucky, she said.
“When I call the time of death, I hug their family, and I go to get vaccinated and they do the same, the best way to honor them to their loved ones I would recommend it to anyone who knows, “she wrote on Facebook.
“They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They had a particular blood type or a particular blood type. I thought I wouldn’t get sick because I had a skin tone. They thought it was “just the flu.” But they were wrong. And they want them to be able to come back. But they can’t. “
Covia said anyone who has not been vaccinated is advised to ask a doctor a question.
“When welcoming new unvaccinated COVID patients, I try to be very non-judgmental, but I really start asking them,” Why didn’t you get vaccinated? ” I did. And I ask it at close range, in the least judgmental way possible, “she said. “And most of them, they are very honest and give me an answer.” I talked to this person, I saw this on Facebook, I received this email I saw this in the news, “you know, these are all the reasons I wasn’t vaccinated.
“And one question I always ask them is, did you make an appointment with your GP and ask them for their opinion on whether you should get the vaccine? And so far, no one has that I didn’t answer “yes” to the question, “she continued.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people nationwide.
..
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/its-too-late-doctor-forced-to-turn-down-covid-patients-begging-for-vaccine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]