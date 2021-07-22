Health
Hamilton’s “Winding Down” Large-scale COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Closes in August-Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health will announce the closure date of three large COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August and will contact individuals who booked after the closure.
In a statement Wednesday, the city said Hamilton Health Science Clinic in Wellington will be closed on August 3, St. Joseph Clinic will be closed on West 5 on August 17, and FirstOntario Center will be closed on August 29. It was.
“As the number of people remaining vaccinated decreases and the method of vaccination changes, Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccine program will begin a careful and measured reduction of large-scale mass vaccination clinics.” Said public health. With that release.
In a weekly update in June, Hamilton’s medical officer mentioned the end of the city’s vaccine initiative and the transition to another phase. This includes small clinics, mobile pop-up clinics, and the transition to opportunities offered by over 100 pharmacies. shot.
“As our vaccine program moves to a new stage, our work isn’t done yet,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.
“We will be back in school in six weeks until September, and vaccination efforts are more important than ever.”
David Braley Health Science Center’s Primary Care Outlet and Winterberry Family Medicine are also optional.
The city says it will contact people who have made reservations after the clinic’s closing date by text message and email.
“Individuals booked after the clinic closure date can either reschedule the appointment or stop by a local clinic offering a walk-in 28 days after the first dose to get a full COVID-19 vaccination. You are being asked to get it early, “health said in a statement.
As of Tuesday, more than 696,000 vaccines have been given in Hamilton, 76% of the population over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, and about 61.5% have been fully vaccinated.
Over 75% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated once and 59.8% have been fully vaccinated.
Hamilton will move to Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening program on Friday and will remain designated for at least 21 days until 80% of the eligible population over the age of 12 receive a single COVID-19 vaccine.
By early August, the Ford government expects the state to have a second vaccination with an overall adult vaccination rate of 75% and less than 70% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. There is no public health department.
As of July 20, more than 64% of Hamilton’s under 30s have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 42% have been vaccinated a second.
According to public health data, about 64% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 receive at least one COVID vaccine.
As of Monday, Ontario has received a total of more than 18.4 million COVID-19 vaccines.
There are more than 8 million second doses in the state, which represents more than 64% of the adult (18+) population. The initial dose rate for adults is 80%.
