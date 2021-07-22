Can I go to a haunted house if I am pregnant?Experts participate

Halloween horror nights. Howl-O-Scream. Lots of scary movies and events. If you like to hurry in October and have a baby this year, you may be wondering if you can go to the haunted house during pregnancy. In normal years, it is considered completely safe unless you move too much in the tight spaces of a haunted house. However, since the pandemic began in 2020, there are some COVID precautions to remember this year.

Brittney Pohler, PA-C, MPH, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College StationTells Rompers in an interview that pregnant women can still enjoy some creepy things and horrors during the Halloween season. “In general, we consider them safe. In most haunted houses, the length of time is usually 30 minutes to less than an hour, which is similar to moderate exercise. Heart rate I don’t think that only the side of is of concern to moms and babies. “

“Haunted houses are safe unless they require physical activity that women can’t do, such as crawling on the floor during advanced pregnancy,” adds MSN, RNC-EFM, and certified nurse midwife Alicia Johnson. Lone Tree OB-GYN and Denver Midwife, In an interview with Rompers.

Victor R. Klein, MDNorthwell Health’s Board-certified OB-GYN and Vice Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northshore University Hospital specializes in high-risk pregnancies. Like other experts, he tells Rompers that pregnant women will not be worried about deciding to visit a haunted house. His main concern is hitting baby bumps. It is important for pregnant women to avoid slipping, falling, and physical damage to themselves and their abdomen. “The haunted house is dark and can be in a closed space with a fog machine, creating a potential risk of falling,” he says.

Shutterstock

Pauler agrees, saying: “The haunted house has props everywhere and the lighting is inadequate, so don’t trip over or fall. We don’t want you to be pushed. If you go, be careful about them. Put it on, and maybe you have someone who can hold your arm. I just want to avoid trauma to my stomach. “

Is it safe for pregnant women to line up for some horror even now that COVID-19 is present?According to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccinated people can resume activity They will usually do so before the pandemic, but you should still obey Masking rules in your local haunted house If you have COVID symptoms, stay home.

But Breakthrough cases have been reported Currently, as a result of the delta variant, the vaccine may prevent these patients from becoming seriously ill, but it does mean that they are still infected. Therefore, if you are pregnant, your doctor is advised to take precautions, regardless of vaccination status.

“I’m worried about getting COVID while I’m in the haunted house,” says Klein. “In a closed space, it can be difficult to maintain social distance because people may be in a dark environment and close to each other. Masks on costumes to prevent potential spread. Must be maintained. “

Klein has not shown that pregnant women are more easily infected with COVID-19 than other women, but adds that the condition can be serious for them. “Pregnant women are not at increased risk of being infected with COVID, but pregnant women, like many illnesses, have been found to be hospitalized more often when infected with the virus. There is one report from her mother that she was infected with COVID, “he says.

Therefore, if you are unvaccinated and pregnant and decide to visit the haunted house this month, please call in advance and ask if the performer will wear a mask. Practice wearing a mask and maximizing social distance. CDC..

Polar is also encouraged to listen to your body.

“I tell patients that they are the best indicator and listen to their bodies,” she says. “If they are cramped or uncomfortable, don’t continue all night.”

Source:

Brittney Pohler, PA-C, MPH, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College Station

Certified Nursing Midwife at Alicia Johnson, MSN, RNC-EFM Lone Tree OB-GYN and Denver Midwife

Victor R. Klein, MD, Northwell Health Board Certified OB-GYN and Vice Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwell University Hospital