Contact tracing begins, experts say you don’t have to panic | Delhi News

An 11-year-old boy from Gurgaon died of H5N1 bird flu or bird flu while being treated at AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday.

An AIIMS official said the boy was hospitalized on July 2, adding that he died on Tuesday. Officials said all AIIMS staff who came into contact with the patient were quarantined.

The Federal Department of Health’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) State Surveillance Unit has also begun epidemiological investigations, keeping close patient contact under surveillance to note symptoms.

On July 21, a total of 5,750 people were surveyed in Gurgaon, and 25 poultry farms were surveyed by health care workers and the livestock sector in Haryana.

“We did not find any suspected cases of bird flu in the area. All health care workers have been instructed to increase surveillance over an area of ​​10 km,” said the Gurgaon district supervisor. The report sent to the monitoring unit states.

In the first report sent by the District Observer (IDSP) of Gurgaon to the State Surveillance Unit in Punchkura on July 18 about the infected child, “According to the history of the mother, the child was not in direct contact. Any poultry Animals … Now his brother, his parents and grandparents are doing well and have no symptoms of the above illness. His grandmother (mother’s side) ran a butcher in the fish market. A team of doctors and healthcare professionals are conducting home-to-home case studies. Health discussions are also taking place in the area. No cases of suspected bird influenza were found in the area … A team from the livestock sector also investigated the area and found no bird deaths.

“The first human case of H5N1 was found in a boy in Gurgaon. A male child was AML (acute myeloid leukemia) at AIIMS pediatrics in Delhi in June, according to a statement released by PIB on Tuesday. He developed symptoms of fever, cough, rhinitis, and respiratory distress shortly after induction therapy with AML. He developed febrile neutrophilia with pneumonia and shock. He was diagnosed with AML and progressed to ARDS. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on July 2, 2021. The boy suffered from multi-organ failure and died. “

“Whole genome sequencing and virus isolation are underway,” the release said in the case. This information was communicated to the IDSP State Surveillance Unit (SSU) in Haryana, where an epidemiological investigation of the incident began. This issue was also reported to the Livestock Department. A team of NCDCs consisting of epidemiologists and microbiologists was formed, and the team immediately visited AIIMS, New Delhi and Gurgaon to carry out epidemiological assessments. State Health and Livestock Department officials are also involved in the investigation. “

In conclusion, “Based on the information available, a team of doctors and nurses treating patients has been monitored for the development of influenza-like illness since July 16, 2021, and symptoms have been reported to date. No. Contact tracing is done and family, close contact, and medical personnel are under close scrutiny. None of the close contact is symptomatic. Contact tracing, in symptomatic cases An aggressive search was conducted in the hospital and area where the case resides. Currently, no one is symptomatic in this area. “

Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease caused by the influenza A virus, which commonly affects poultry such as chickens and turkeys. It is difficult for humans to spread.

People who come into close contact with infected birds, whether dead or alive, can be infected with the H5N1 virus, but according to WHO, they usually do not spread from person to person. However, it can be fatal if it infects humans, with a mortality rate of nearly 60 percent.

WHO also points out that the virus is heat-sensitive and dies at cooking temperatures, so there is no evidence that the virus spreads through properly prepared and cooked poultry. Earlier this year, in January, the deaths of numerous birds in different parts of the country raised alertness for bird flu, with birds in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Hariyana and Maharashtra. A virus has been detected.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Hariyana, and Kerala samples were positive for the virus A (H5N8) strain, and Himachal Pradesh samples were positive for A (H5N1).