Provincetown COVID Outbreak: Increased Positive Cases to 256 in Cape Cod Community





The COVID cluster on the weekend of July 4th in Provincetown continues to grow. The Massachusetts Public Health Service has confirmed that 256 positive COVID cases have been reported from seaside towns. According to the DPH, 190 of the cases from the COVID cluster are residents of Massachusetts, and 109 of them live in Barnstable County. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, July 30th. The Provincetown Health Commission and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment continue to investigate cases and aggregate vaccination status for each individual. Health officials in Barnstable County expanded their local “access to safe and reliable COVID-19 testing and vaccination” on Friday, July 30. Public health authorities continue to inform Provincial Town residents, regardless of vaccination status. Public health recommendations Released earlier this week. Recommended guidelines include: Wear a mask indoors and outdoors

Avoid crowded spaces and venues

Refrain from shaking hands, kissing, or hugging

Frequently disinfect hands Cape cod democracy Senator Julian Sill previously said that the majority of COVID cases Emerging from Provincetown are vaccinated individuals with mild to mild symptoms. “Anyone who is experiencing mild symptoms and anyone who has been in close contact with an individual tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested, regardless of vaccination status. Testing is encouraged, “said Barnstable County health officials. Relevant content: “If you have recently traveled to Provincetown, get a COVID-19 test.” The popular city of Cape Cod has seen a surge in positive infections.

Cape Cod’s Nursing Home reports 33 positive COVID cases, with the majority of infected individuals showing mild symptoms

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/07/provincetown-covid-outbreak-positive-cases-rise-to-256-in-cape-cod-community.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos