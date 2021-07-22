Health
25 Best Foods for High Blood Pressure
About half of Americans Adults have high blood pressure, And most people in that state have no control over it, Stroke risk, Heart attack, and other health problems. Changing your diet is one way to help control your blood pressure.
Your body says it needs certain minerals known as electrolytes to regulate blood pressure and other physiologic functions. Kate Patton, RD, A nutritionist registered at the Human Nutrition Center at Cleveland Clinic. Sodium and potassium are two minerals needed to control blood pressure.
“The average American diet tends to be fairly high in sodium and low in potassium,” she says. “Over time, this imbalance can lead to high blood pressure.”
Sodium is needed for hydration, but if you take too much, your body will retain excess water and your blood pressure will rise. Therefore, Patton says that eating a low-salt diet of 1,500 to 2,300 mg per day and foods rich in potassium and magnesium can help control blood pressure.
Best food for high blood pressure
1. Berry
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more Berry varieties It has been shown to have a positive effect on blood pressure and HDL cholesterol. Berry is an antioxidant, fiber, Vitamin C, Potassium, and many other nutrients.
2. Beat
These bright red vegetables and their juices High in nitrateWhen digested, it is converted to nitric oxide. Nitric oxide relaxes and dilates blood vessels, lowering blood pressure.
3. Spinach
Cooked spinach is rich in potassium and is ideal for blood pressure levels. the study show diet Rich in spinach, it helps manage high blood pressure.
4. Banana
banana Some studies have shown that it is rich in potassium and that eating fruits daily can keep blood pressure low. Bananas also contain fiber and magnesium, which has many health benefits.
5. Kiwi
These fuzzy fruits contain 5% of the recommended daily potassium level. the study Shows that people who eat three kiwis a day have lower blood pressure than those who eat apples a day after eight weeks.
6. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is thought to lower the level of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE), a protein that helps control the size of blood vessels that help lower blood pressure.According to the survey Pomegranate juice It helps lower blood pressure, at least in the short term.
Relation: From blood sugar to BMI, here are some of the top health facts you need to know
7. Garlic
Studies show that garlic stimulates the body’s production of nitric oxide, helps dilate and relax blood vessels, and lowers blood pressure. garlic It has also been shown to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension.
8. Artichoke
Artichokes are rich in potassium and magnesium, which are minerals that lower blood pressure. the study Shows that eating artichokes can lower blood pressure in people with high blood pressure, and those who have included artichokes in their diet for 12 weeks have seen significant improvements.
9. Other fruits and vegetables
Adding all kinds of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables to your diet can help lower your blood pressure, Patton says. And the study It shows that it may help prevent the development of high blood pressure. In fact, Dash diet, An acronym for diet to stop high blood pressure, suggests eating 4-5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day.
10. Whole grains
Whole grains, including brown rice and quinoa, help maintain healthy blood pressure, Patton says. Eat more whole grains It has been shown to help lower blood pressure and maintain a healthy weight.
11. Oats and barley
Whole grain Oats and barleyRich in fiber, is especially good for blood pressure. Eating these grains has been particularly shown to lower blood pressure.
12. Nuts
nutsIn particular, nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios are rich in unsaturated fats, fibers and minerals that help control blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. the study It has been shown that replacing saturated fats with walnuts and vegetable oils can improve blood pressure. Make sure you are choosing unsalted nuts.
13. Seeds
Unsalted flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, etc. are excellent sources of antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, and other nutrients. the study In particular, flaxseed intake has been shown to help lower blood pressure.
Relation: Does Green Tea Really Help You Lose Weight?
14. Fermented food
For fermented foods such as kombucha and kimchi ProbioticsSupports healthy gut bacteria. For high blood pressure the study Shows that adding probiotic-rich foods to the diet can help lower blood pressure.
15. Yogurt
YogurtEspecially, Greek yogurt is rich in potassium and calcium. Studies also show that people who eat a lot of yogurt tend to have lower blood pressure, which reduces their risk of developing high blood pressure.
16. Low-fat milk
The Dash diet suggests taking 2-3 servings of low-fat dairy products per day. Dairy products The product is rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which reduce blood pressure. Just choose skim milk, 1% milk, or other low-fat dairy products.
17. Beans and lentils
Legumes, including different types of beans and lentils, are in many ways healthy. They are rich in fiber and protein and contain potassium and magnesium. the study It shows that people who took legumes daily for 10 weeks were able to lower their blood pressure.
18. Spices
Too much salt can raise your blood pressure, but other seasonings can help control your blood pressure. spices, Like black pepper, cinnamon, And turmeric can not only flavor your favorite dishes, but also provide health benefits such as lowering blood pressure.
Relation: Nutritionists say these are the eight best foods for gut health
19. Green tea
Rich in antioxidants, Green Tea It has been shown to provide other health benefits, such as improved brain health and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.A few the study It has also shown to help lower your blood pressure.
20. Salmon
Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which provide cardiovascular benefits.It’s also a great lean protein source, rich in potassium and can help you Manage your blood pressure Reduces the risk of stroke.
21. Mackerel
Other fatty fish, such as salmon and other fatty fish such as mackerel and sardines, are rich in omega-3, which has been shown to lower blood pressure.The· American Heart Association It is recommended to eat 2 servings of fish per week, especially fatty fish.
22. Amaranth
Like quinoa, Amaranth An ancient whole grain filled with magnesium. It contains over one-third of your recommended daily value, and it’s great for your blood pressure.
23. Tomato
Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, antioxidants, and potassium. For tomatoes and tomato products, Lycopene, A natural compound that gives them their red color. Lycopene has been shown to help lower blood pressure.
24. Lean meat
The Dash Diet recommends eating up to 6 ounces of serving at a time Lean meat, Skinless chicken, turkey, lean beef, etc. for a day. Patton says it’s best not to overeat deli and processed meats that can be high in sodium.
25. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants and minerals, tends to have less sugar and fat than milk chocolate. the study It has been suggested that chocolate containing 50% to 70% cocoa was superior to placebo in lowering blood pressure.
Then how Dash diet Affects your blood pressure.
Source
Sources
2/ https://parade.com/1238724/ericasweeney/food-for-high-blood-pressure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]