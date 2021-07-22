25 Best Foods for High Blood Pressure

About half of Americans Adults have high blood pressure, And most people in that state have no control over it, Stroke risk, Heart attack, and other health problems. Changing your diet is one way to help control your blood pressure.

Your body says it needs certain minerals known as electrolytes to regulate blood pressure and other physiologic functions. Kate Patton, RD, A nutritionist registered at the Human Nutrition Center at Cleveland Clinic. Sodium and potassium are two minerals needed to control blood pressure.

“The average American diet tends to be fairly high in sodium and low in potassium,” she says. “Over time, this imbalance can lead to high blood pressure.”

Sodium is needed for hydration, but if you take too much, your body will retain excess water and your blood pressure will rise. Therefore, Patton says that eating a low-salt diet of 1,500 to 2,300 mg per day and foods rich in potassium and magnesium can help control blood pressure.

Best food for high blood pressure

1. Berry

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more Berry varieties It has been shown to have a positive effect on blood pressure and HDL cholesterol. Berry is an antioxidant, fiber, Vitamin C, Potassium, and many other nutrients.

2. Beat

These bright red vegetables and their juices High in nitrateWhen digested, it is converted to nitric oxide. Nitric oxide relaxes and dilates blood vessels, lowering blood pressure.

3. Spinach

Cooked spinach is rich in potassium and is ideal for blood pressure levels. the study show diet Rich in spinach, it helps manage high blood pressure.

4. Banana

banana Some studies have shown that it is rich in potassium and that eating fruits daily can keep blood pressure low. Bananas also contain fiber and magnesium, which has many health benefits.

5. Kiwi

These fuzzy fruits contain 5% of the recommended daily potassium level. the study Shows that people who eat three kiwis a day have lower blood pressure than those who eat apples a day after eight weeks.

6. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is thought to lower the level of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE), a protein that helps control the size of blood vessels that help lower blood pressure.According to the survey Pomegranate juice It helps lower blood pressure, at least in the short term.

7. Garlic

Studies show that garlic stimulates the body’s production of nitric oxide, helps dilate and relax blood vessels, and lowers blood pressure. garlic It has also been shown to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension.

8. Artichoke

Artichokes are rich in potassium and magnesium, which are minerals that lower blood pressure. the study Shows that eating artichokes can lower blood pressure in people with high blood pressure, and those who have included artichokes in their diet for 12 weeks have seen significant improvements.

9. Other fruits and vegetables

Adding all kinds of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables to your diet can help lower your blood pressure, Patton says. And the study It shows that it may help prevent the development of high blood pressure. In fact, Dash diet, An acronym for diet to stop high blood pressure, suggests eating 4-5 servings of fruits and vegetables each day.

10. Whole grains

Whole grains, including brown rice and quinoa, help maintain healthy blood pressure, Patton says. Eat more whole grains It has been shown to help lower blood pressure and maintain a healthy weight.

11. Oats and barley

Whole grain Oats and barleyRich in fiber, is especially good for blood pressure. Eating these grains has been particularly shown to lower blood pressure.

12. Nuts

nutsIn particular, nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios are rich in unsaturated fats, fibers and minerals that help control blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. the study It has been shown that replacing saturated fats with walnuts and vegetable oils can improve blood pressure. Make sure you are choosing unsalted nuts.

13. Seeds

Unsalted flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, etc. are excellent sources of antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, and other nutrients. the study In particular, flaxseed intake has been shown to help lower blood pressure.

14. Fermented food

For fermented foods such as kombucha and kimchi ProbioticsSupports healthy gut bacteria. For high blood pressure the study Shows that adding probiotic-rich foods to the diet can help lower blood pressure.

15. Yogurt

YogurtEspecially, Greek yogurt is rich in potassium and calcium. Studies also show that people who eat a lot of yogurt tend to have lower blood pressure, which reduces their risk of developing high blood pressure.

16. Low-fat milk

The Dash diet suggests taking 2-3 servings of low-fat dairy products per day. Dairy products The product is rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which reduce blood pressure. Just choose skim milk, 1% milk, or other low-fat dairy products.

17. Beans and lentils

Legumes, including different types of beans and lentils, are in many ways healthy. They are rich in fiber and protein and contain potassium and magnesium. the study It shows that people who took legumes daily for 10 weeks were able to lower their blood pressure.

18. Spices

Too much salt can raise your blood pressure, but other seasonings can help control your blood pressure. spices, Like black pepper, cinnamon, And turmeric can not only flavor your favorite dishes, but also provide health benefits such as lowering blood pressure.

19. Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, Green Tea It has been shown to provide other health benefits, such as improved brain health and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.A few the study It has also shown to help lower your blood pressure.

20. Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which provide cardiovascular benefits.It’s also a great lean protein source, rich in potassium and can help you Manage your blood pressure Reduces the risk of stroke.

21. Mackerel

Other fatty fish, such as salmon and other fatty fish such as mackerel and sardines, are rich in omega-3, which has been shown to lower blood pressure.The· American Heart Association It is recommended to eat 2 servings of fish per week, especially fatty fish.

22. Amaranth

Like quinoa, Amaranth An ancient whole grain filled with magnesium. It contains over one-third of your recommended daily value, and it’s great for your blood pressure.

23. Tomato

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, antioxidants, and potassium. For tomatoes and tomato products, Lycopene, A natural compound that gives them their red color. Lycopene has been shown to help lower blood pressure.

24. Lean meat

The Dash Diet recommends eating up to 6 ounces of serving at a time Lean meat, Skinless chicken, turkey, lean beef, etc. for a day. Patton says it’s best not to overeat deli and processed meats that can be high in sodium.

25. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate, rich in antioxidants and minerals, tends to have less sugar and fat than milk chocolate. the study It has been suggested that chocolate containing 50% to 70% cocoa was superior to placebo in lowering blood pressure.

Then how Dash diet Affects your blood pressure.

