Recommendations and what to expect

Health professionals can detect changes in breast tissue, including early signs of possible cancer, with several different tests, including:

Clinical breast examination

In a clinical breast examination (CBE), a doctor manually checks the breast to detect palpable lumps and irregularities.But according to 2020 reviewStudies on how effective CBE is in preventing cancer deaths are unclear.

Some researchers 2016 survey , Doctors point out that mammograms may be able to detect certain types of cancer through CBE, which can be overlooked. However, for some groups of people, CBE may have limited use as a diagnostic tool.

For others, the CBE process can be anxious, especially if they have a personal history of physical or sexual abuse. 2017 survey .. Emotions caused by breast examinations can even lead women to postpone or even avoid screenings that could save their lives.

If you experience trauma or abuse that makes you feel fragile, helpless, or anxious about a breast clinical examination, you can consult your health care professional in advance.

You may request another type of screening, or you may request a test by someone of a particular gender. It’s okay for someone else to be in the room during the exam.

Mammography

Mammography The most widely accepted screening for breast cancer. This is an x-ray of the breast taken with a mammography device and read by a radiologist.Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans, including: Medicare And Medicaid.

3D mammography

This type of mammogram Breast tomosynthesis, Provides a clearer and more detailed image of breast tissue.

The· American Cancer Society 3D mammography reports that it can produce clearer images than regular mammography and may be more effective in identifying potential cancers. In 3D testing, you may be less likely to be called back for a follow-up image.

Ultrasound

Ultrasound Use sound waves to create an image of the inside of the breast. This is especially good for distinguishing between hard lumps of breast tissue and lumps filled with liquid.

In ultrasonography, a technician places the gel on the breast and moves the wand around the surface of the breast to record the image created by the ultrasound. The process does no harm.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan

A Breast MRI It uses magnetic energy and radio waves to create a detailed image of breast tissue. MRI is especially useful when the breast tissue is dense.

During the MRI, lie down on a table with a hollow space for the breast. The table tends to be a large tubular MRI machine. The scanning device will rotate around you. The scan is noisy, but it shouldn’t hurt.

If you are uncomfortable in a closed space, MRI may cause you some anxiety.If your doctor requests an MRI, let your doctor know if you have an MRI Claustrophobia Or nervous. They can discuss ways to help alleviate your anxiety. You may also prescribe muscle relaxants and anxiolytics before the test.