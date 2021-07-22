Health
Recommendations and what to expect
Regularly checking your breasts for signs of cancer is an important part of your health care. This is because many breast cancer screenings can detect cancer long before you notice the symptoms.
Breast cancer screening tests can detect small changes in breast tissue each year. If the screening test identifies a problem, the medical team can dig deeper into the area to see if the change is due to cancer or something else.
Treatment is generally more successful if breast cancer is detected and treated in its early stages.
The American Cancer Society says that the 5-year relative survival rate for people with early detection of breast cancer is 99 percent..
If breast cancer is detected at a later stage, treatment is often more complex and 5-year relative survival is lower. Keep in mind that these statistics from 2010 to 2016 show general trends and the situation may have a more positive outlook.
Read below for more information on breast cancer screening recommendations and procedures.
Different health organizations recommend different approaches to breast cancer screening. This is a summary of the guidelines published by some respected organizations.
United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)
The· USPSTFA volunteer panel of 16 doctors and researchers provides the following recommendations to people at average risk of breast cancer:
According to the USPSTF, there is not enough evidence to recommend additional screening for people with dense breast tissue if the mammogram shows no signs of cancer.
American Cancer Society
The· American Cancer Society A slightly different screening schedule is recommended. This will continue to recommend annual screening until the mid-1950s.
Like the USPSTF, the Camaro for a Cause does not have specific recommendations for people with dense breast tissue because there is no evidence to support additional screening.
American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG)
Doctor members ACOG It emphasizes the decisions shared between physicians and patients, along with counseling on the benefits and risks of various screening tests.
If you are asymptomatic and have no risk factors other than dense breast tissue ACOG We do not recommend alternative or additional tests other than mammography, except as required by state law.
by
- have BRCA1 Or BRCA2 Genetic mutation
- Have got Dense breast tissue
- Have close relatives (grandparents, parents, siblings, children, aunts, uncles, or cousins), BRCA1 Or BRCA2 Genetic mutation
- I received radiation therapy on my chest when I was 10 to 30 years old
- Have a family history of cancer that increases the overall risk of breast cancer
- Have a close family history of certain rare disorders, including Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, Cowden Syndrome, or Bannayan-Riley-Rubarkaba Syndrome
Talk to your doctor about your risk factors. You can also use either to calculate the overall breast cancer risk.
If the risk of breast cancer is higher than average, American Cancer Society As long as you are in good health, we recommend that you do a mammogram and MRI scan every year from the age of 30. It is important to consider your doctor’s advice when deciding when to start your annual screening.
by
Health professionals can detect changes in breast tissue, including early signs of possible cancer, with several different tests, including:
Clinical breast examination
In a clinical breast examination (CBE), a doctor manually checks the breast to detect palpable lumps and irregularities.But according to 2020 reviewStudies on how effective CBE is in preventing cancer deaths are unclear.
Some researchers
For others, the CBE process can be anxious, especially if they have a personal history of physical or sexual abuse.
If you experience trauma or abuse that makes you feel fragile, helpless, or anxious about a breast clinical examination, you can consult your health care professional in advance.
You may request another type of screening, or you may request a test by someone of a particular gender. It’s okay for someone else to be in the room during the exam.
Mammography
Mammography The most widely accepted screening for breast cancer. This is an x-ray of the breast taken with a mammography device and read by a radiologist.Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans, including: Medicare And Medicaid.
3D mammography
This type of mammogram Breast tomosynthesis, Provides a clearer and more detailed image of breast tissue.
The· American Cancer Society 3D mammography reports that it can produce clearer images than regular mammography and may be more effective in identifying potential cancers. In 3D testing, you may be less likely to be called back for a follow-up image.
Ultrasound
Ultrasound Use sound waves to create an image of the inside of the breast. This is especially good for distinguishing between hard lumps of breast tissue and lumps filled with liquid.
In ultrasonography, a technician places the gel on the breast and moves the wand around the surface of the breast to record the image created by the ultrasound. The process does no harm.
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan
A Breast MRI It uses magnetic energy and radio waves to create a detailed image of breast tissue. MRI is especially useful when the breast tissue is dense.
During the MRI, lie down on a table with a hollow space for the breast. The table tends to be a large tubular MRI machine. The scanning device will rotate around you. The scan is noisy, but it shouldn’t hurt.
If you are uncomfortable in a closed space, MRI may cause you some anxiety.If your doctor requests an MRI, let your doctor know if you have an MRI Claustrophobia Or nervous. They can discuss ways to help alleviate your anxiety. You may also prescribe muscle relaxants and anxiolytics before the test.
Mammograms are usually done at an imaging center or a radiologist’s clinic. Here are some tips to help you prepare your mammogram.
- If possible, try to do the mammogram at the same center every time. This is because it is important for the radiologist to see how the breast tissue has changed over time. If you need to go to another center, have the old center send the old image to the new center.
- If you have menstruation and your breasts soften before and after your period, be sure to schedule your mammogram at a time that is not close to your period. This is usually easy if the breast is not yet soft, as the mammogram requires compression of the breast.
- Most centers advise not to wear powders, deodorants, creams or lotions under your arms as they can make the image difficult to read accurately.
- If you are breastfeeding or suspect you may be pregnant, tell your technician before the test.
When you arrive at the center, you will probably be given a gown that opens in front of you. When it’s time for the test, help the technician place the breast between the two plates of the x-ray machine.
The breast should be as flat as possible so that the machine can capture clear images. The process is usually tight and uncomfortable, but if it is painful, you can tell your technician.
Technicians usually take one breast at a time from two different angles. Each image takes only a few seconds, after which the pressure is released. Depending on the number of images you need The entire mammogram process It may finish in about 20 minutes.
After your examination, the radiologist will talk to your healthcare provider about any findings. Your healthcare provider usually talks to you about the results within a few days. If you do not receive a reply from your doctor within a week, it is within your right to call and consult your doctor to see the results.
If the radiologist or doctor becomes aware of an area of interest, a second mammogram, called the diagnostic mammogram, may be needed.
Your health care professional may recommend additional tests such as ultrasound, MRI scans, and biopsies.During ~ biopsy The doctor will remove some of the breast tissue so that it can be analyzed in more detail.
These additional tests are not uncommon and do not mean that you have breast cancer. You may be called back for the following reasons:
- The image is not clear enough to see the breast tissue.
- Your breast tissue is very dense.
- Your doctor wants to find out more about changes in your breast tissue.
- Calcification, cysts, or masts need to be investigated.
Most breast cancer screenings do not lead to a diagnosis of cancer.
Almost all medical procedures, including breast cancer screening, carry risks. It is important to consider known risks when deciding when to start screening and how often to start screening.
Radiation-related cancer risk
Exposure to radiation can cause changes in cells, some of which can increase the risk of cancer. You need to know that the radiation from the mammogram is very low.
It is lower and equivalent than a normal chest x-ray. Some experts say, The amount of radiation exposed in a normal environment for about 7 weeks.
A
If you are at high risk for breast cancer, you and your doctor should discuss how regular mammograms affect your risk.
Other risks
Breast cancer screening can have the following results:
- False positive results
- Overdiagnosis of breast tumors
- Unnecessary biopsy of breast tissue
In general, medical professionals agree that the benefits of regular breast cancer screening, including early detection of cancer, far outweigh the risks of the screening itself.
Breast cancer screening helps doctors detect cancer when it is in its early stages. Early-stage cancers are often easier to treat than cancers that are treated in the later stages.
The most common method of screening for breast cancer is to use mammography, but ultrasound and MRI scans are also effective tests.
Many oncologists recommend that women get mammograms from the age of 40. When you reach your 50s, you can choose a mammogram every other year.
Individual risk factors vary from person to person, so you should consult your doctor before starting or stopping the use of mammograms.
There are several risks to being screened for breast cancer, but they are generally considered to be very small compared to the benefits of being able to find and treat breast cancer in its early stages.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/breast-cancer/breast-cancer-screening
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]