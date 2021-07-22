Due to the surge in cases, Advent Health will return to “yellow status”





Orlando, Florida. – Advent Health leaders have taken new precautions to bring the healthcare chain back to a “yellow state” due to increased COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Hospitals were in green status or normal business conditions during the months of increased vaccination, but on Thursday Advent Health leaders announced that they would return to yellow status. Dr. Neil Finnkler, Chief Medical Officer of Advent Health, said: [TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID | Back to school: Submit your questions | Tropics: Area trying to develop over Southeast] Advertising This status means that Advent Health Hospital will postpone the schedule of new elective surgery patients. Employees and visitors should wear masks even in non-clinical environments. This change also means limiting the number of visitors to the medical facility. Patients without COVID are allowed two visitors at a time, and patients with COVID are allowed only one visitor per day. Authorities said the decision was due to a surge in cases and hospitalizations caused by highly contagious delta mutants. As of Thursday, 720 patients have been hospitalized for coronavirus throughout the Advent Health Hospital in Central Florida. At the peak of the pandemic in January, the hospital chain examined 900 patients. Authorities said the rate of increase in patients seen throughout the pandemic was the fastest. About 95% of all hospitalizations for the virus are unvaccinated individuals. Advertising The Florida Department of Health and the State Health Administration have stopped reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalization and capacity. Early June when the number of cases was decreasingHowever, the state still needs to report some of that data to the Federal Health Organization. The graph below shows hospitalization for a Florida virus. “People who are vaccinated with illness have far fewer symptoms,” Finkler said. “In most cases, we know that they are never hospitalized, but even their symptoms seem to be shorter and less severe.” Breakthrough cases are increasing among fully vaccinated people, but most people who test positive show mild symptoms. “As the number in the community increases and the infection rate in the community increases, there are some groundbreaking cases, even if vaccinated, and there is a possibility of infection, so everyone wears a mask. It’s best to do so, said Dr. Tim Hendrix, Chief Medical Officer of Centra Care. Advertising According to Hendrix, the Sentra Care Clinic reports a 25% positive rate on the COVID-19 test. One month ago, the percentage was 7%. Currently, Hendrix said he is testing about one in four people who come to Centracare with symptoms to be positive. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the two weeks need to stay in the range of 5% to 10% to prove that the community is carrying the virus and controlling the infection. “It took less than a month to reach a similar point, which is even higher than what we saw during the holidays,” Hendrix said. Hospital chains are ready to convert hospital beds to ICU beds as needed, but for now it is not necessary. AdventHealth medical professionals continue to encourage everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. The increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is a trend occurring nationwide and here in Central Florida.Brevard and Volcia county officials petitioned their community this week

