Plague found in six Colorado counties associated with the death of a 10-year-old child





The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has urged everyone to be aware of the animals after the plague was found in mammals and fleas in six counties and the state kept records. First death from illness since 2015.. The state did not publish a complete list of counties, but said La Plata was one of them. The 10-year-old child who died in the plague earlier this month was a resident of La Plata County. Plague is caused by bacteria and is usually transmitted by bites from infected fleas. Prairie dogs, squirrels, chipmunks, and many other rodents carry fleas and infect themselves, so everyone needs to stay away from these animals, the Health Department said in a news release. .. Colorado 22 cases were reported Percentage of plague from 2015 to 2020, according to the State Health Department. Almost half of the cases occurred in La Plata County, but in the last six years at least one case has been reported in Adams, Alcreta, Boulder, Denver, Grand, Larimar, Mesa and Pueblo counties. Plague is more lethal if untreated, but antibiotics are effective, especially in the early stages. Symptomatology These include fever, headache, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. Although less common, the spread of bacteria through the lungs and bloodstream can lead to pneumonia-like symptoms and septic shock. If you notice that prairie dogs and other rodents have suddenly disappeared from where they were previously seen, contact your local health department to find out if plague is widespread. If an animal suffers from plague, the health department may need to bring the area closer to people, as it happened in the following cases: Prairie dogs infected at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park In 2019. Other steps you can take to protect yourself: Don’t kill prairie dogs with your property. This can force fleas to look for new hosts, including pets and humans.

Treat your pet with flea control products and do not allow pets in wild rodent areas

If you have to go to an area where wild rodents live, use insect repellent to push the cuffs of your pants into your socks.

Do not handle or feed wild animals

Do not touch sick or dead animals

Keep rodents away from home by removing plants and debris from the outer walls. Do not leave food where rodents can reach. Set a trap if necessary.

If fleas move to your home, have a specialist treat you

If your pet has a high fever, open lymph nodes, or swelling, contact your veterinarian for precautions. Infected pets can cause illness in humans.

Please explain the precautions to the children and tell them whether they have touched wild animals or were bitten by fleas. “In Colorado, we expect fleas to be positive for plague during the summer. Awareness and precautions can help prevent people’s illness,” said Jennifer, a state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian.・ House said in a news release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/07/22/colorado-plague-death-la-plata-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos