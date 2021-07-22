ECU School of Medicine working on long-term understanding of COVID-19 symptoms





Greenville, NC (WNCT) — Another factor with COVID-19 is sequelae as health officials recommend vaccination to more people. Health experts say they see more patients experiencing long-term symptoms.It is called After acute COVID syndrome, Long-term effects of coronavirus. “Probably the most consistent function is a feeling of fatigue that we have never experienced. We often see patients who are not only tired but also short of breath,” said Paul Borin, director of medicine at East Carolina University’s School of Medicine at Brody. Says. “Symptoms persist for more than 4 weeks after the onset of symptoms. Long-term symptoms It also includes severe headaches and chest and joint pain. This is a very real illness and many people there suffer from it. “ What happened today? Get a daily news summary in the FOX8 newsletter.

Paul recently said he was seeing a reported increase in long-term COVID symptoms. “I’ve seen a prevalence of over 15% to 50% of all people with COVID,” he said. The syndrome also has psychological consequences, according to Borin. “Many people who are infected with COVID, experience this, and have these long-term symptoms are worried that people may think they are not really ill. I am with someone I was very impressed with the effects of sitting and examining their symptoms, “he said. As the number of cases continues to grow, Bolin said the best defense is to get vaccinated. “The longer we go without increasing the penetration of vaccination, the longer the virus has to mutate. That’s currently our only tool,” Bolin said. The ECU is working to understand and treat the aftereffects of the virus. “We are actually co-catalogizing these symptoms. Dartmouth College Trying to more accurately determine what this syndrome is and, more importantly, how to treat it. “



