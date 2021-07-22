CDC Advisory Board discusses J & J safety concerns, immunodeficiency booster shots





(WPRI) —Thursday the CDC Advisory Board Hold an all-day meetingFollowing approximately 100 reports of rare neuropathy in people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation (ACIP) plans to make recommendations on how to address these new safety concerns and whether the benefits of J & J vaccines outweigh their potential risks. .. The panel will review 100 preliminary reports of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after vaccination. Of these reports According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Ninety-five were seriously ill and required hospitalization, with one reported dead. This disorder can damage nerve cells in the body’s immune system, causing weakness or, in the most severe cases, paralysis. According to the FDA, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS each year in the United States. According to the FDA, most people recover completely from this disorder. This can also be a side effect of certain seasonal flu and shingles attacks. “Available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, but is insufficient to establish a causal link,” the FDA said in a statement on 13 July. Prior to the ACIP meeting, the FDA has already updated the J & J vaccine label and fact sheet, stating that “reporting adverse events suggests an increased risk of GBS.” In addition, a new treatise from researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine suggests that single doses are even less effective when faced with highly contagious delta mutants. paper, Published on bioRxiv on TuesdayIs based on lab experiments and has not yet been peer reviewed. Science and medical articles are traditionally “Peer-reviewedIs created before it is officially published in an academic journal. Editors, advised by various experts, will usually only be published in the journal if they are satisfied that the author has addressed their concerns. The conclusion from NYU researchers is A small study published earlier this month by Johnson & JohnsonIt suggests that a single dose of the vaccine is effective even 8 months after vaccination. “addition Company data Also, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine produces strong and persistent activity against rapidly spreading delta mutants and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 virus mutants. We’ve also demonstrated that, “a spokeswoman for the company told 12News. The NYU treatise also suggests that booster vaccinations of all three vaccines should be strongly considered if so-called breakthrough infections result in an increase in severe COVID-19 cases. Currently, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna are all considering booster shots, but federal regulators currently do not recommend the need for booster shots. The CDC panel on Thursday will also discuss data and clinical considerations regarding boosters for people with immunodeficiency, but no votes are scheduled.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpri.com/health/coronavirus/cdc-advisory-panel-to-discuss-jj-safety-concerns-booster-shots-in-immunocompromised/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos